You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Trailer Reveals Ada Wong’s New Look

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Capcom released a new trailer for its “Resident Evil 2” remake during the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. It showcases some of the survival horror classic’s characters, including fan-favorite femme fatale Ada Wong.

When “Resident Evil 2” first released in 1998, Ada wore a fabulous red dress. Now, like any good spy, she’s sporting a trenchcoat and dark sunglasses. Apparently, Capcom decided to ditch Ada’s iconic look because it wasn’t realistic, game director Kazunori Kadoi told Eurogamer during this year’s Gamescom.

“It goes back to the same thing of, what would look natural to be wandering around in a photo-realistic environment in?” Kadoi said. “I think wandering around in that dress just getting on with your job as a spy probably doesn’t look as realistic and believable as we want in this new game.”

Someone should tell Capcom wearing dark sunglasses at night isn’t very realistic either.

Ada’s new look isn’t the only change in the remake. It’s doing away with the original’s “Zapping System,” where the game’s two main characters, Claire and Leon, experienced the same plot from two different perspectives (an “A” scenario and a “B” scenario). The player could choose to start the game with either protagonist. This time around, Claire and Leon are getting their own separate, independent campaigns, and Capcom said their collective experiences piece together a comprehensive story.

“[The Zapping System] was a unique way to get two characters’ unique perspectives on a story across,” producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said in a recent interview with Variety. “But it inevitably led to repetition as you had to go through multiple playthroughs to see multiple things. We want to have a more efficient way of having players see everything in the game. So we have kind of mashed up and combined the A and B stories of each character into one, so you can choose from Claire’s campaign or Leon’s campaign and see both parts of the story that way.”

“Resident Evil 2” comes out Jan. 25 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Gaming

  • New 'Resident Evil 2' Remake Trailer

    New 'Resident Evil 2' Remake Trailer Reveals Ada Wong's New Look

    Capcom released a new trailer for its “Resident Evil 2” remake during the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. It showcases some of the survival horror classic’s characters, including fan-favorite femme fatale Ada Wong. When “Resident Evil 2” first released in 1998, Ada wore a fabulous red dress. Now, like any good spy, she’s sporting a […]

  • TGS 'Devil May Cry 5' Trailer

    TGS 'Devil May Cry 5' Trailer Reveals a New Playable Character

    Capcom released a new trailer for its “Resident Evil 2” remake during the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. It showcases some of the survival horror classic’s characters, including fan-favorite femme fatale Ada Wong. When “Resident Evil 2” first released in 1998, Ada wore a fabulous red dress. Now, like any good spy, she’s sporting a […]

  • Valve To Start Moderating Steam Posts

    Valve Starts Moderating Steam Posts, Discussions Soon

    Capcom released a new trailer for its “Resident Evil 2” remake during the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. It showcases some of the survival horror classic’s characters, including fan-favorite femme fatale Ada Wong. When “Resident Evil 2” first released in 1998, Ada wore a fabulous red dress. Now, like any good spy, she’s sporting a […]

  • Japan Gets 'Kingdom Hearts' PlayStation 4

    Japan Gets Another 'Kingdom Hearts' PlayStation 4

    Capcom released a new trailer for its “Resident Evil 2” remake during the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. It showcases some of the survival horror classic’s characters, including fan-favorite femme fatale Ada Wong. When “Resident Evil 2” first released in 1998, Ada wore a fabulous red dress. Now, like any good spy, she’s sporting a […]

  • PlayStation Classic Mini Console Coming Dec.

    PlayStation Classic Mini Console Coming Dec. 3

    Capcom released a new trailer for its “Resident Evil 2” remake during the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. It showcases some of the survival horror classic’s characters, including fan-favorite femme fatale Ada Wong. When “Resident Evil 2” first released in 1998, Ada wore a fabulous red dress. Now, like any good spy, she’s sporting a […]

  • 'Dark Eclipse' Bringing MOBA to VR

    'Dark Eclipse' Brings MOBA to VR Next Week

    Capcom released a new trailer for its “Resident Evil 2” remake during the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. It showcases some of the survival horror classic’s characters, including fan-favorite femme fatale Ada Wong. When “Resident Evil 2” first released in 1998, Ada wore a fabulous red dress. Now, like any good spy, she’s sporting a […]

  • THQ Nordic Now Owns 'Alone in

    THQ Nordic Now Owns 'Alone in the Dark' and 'Act of War' IPs

    Capcom released a new trailer for its “Resident Evil 2” remake during the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. It showcases some of the survival horror classic’s characters, including fan-favorite femme fatale Ada Wong. When “Resident Evil 2” first released in 1998, Ada wore a fabulous red dress. Now, like any good spy, she’s sporting a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad