This ‘Resident Evil 2 Remake’ Keyboard Is The Game’s Priciest Promotional Item Yet

Capcom is releasing an expensive Premium Edition of “Resident Evil 2 Remake” exclusive to Japan that includes a very pricey keyboard.

The Bluetooth keyboard, which was modeled after “Resident Evil 2’s” Lexington typewriter (not to be confused with the Chicago Typewriter) is easily the coolest part of the set. It’s a fully-functional keyboard that even features a paper knob and traditional keys.

There’s a stand that you could put a blank piece of paper in, but it’s meant to house a tablet, as these keyboards are meant to be used with mobile devices. It features Cherry MX Blue switches and is in fact compatible with PC, Android, MacOs, and iOS as well.

Pre-orders are open if you’re interested in securing one, and you’ll likely have to utilize a Japanese shopping liaison to do so, but it will cost you. Purchasing the keyboard solo will cost ¥75,000, or about $676. It’s ¥99,800, about $900, to pick up the collector’s edition and the “ink ribbon” masking tape. You also get a special Leon statue that would look nice as a desk ornament.

If you’re just after the keyboard, you can opt for one of the keyboard manufacturer Qwerkywriter’s other models, all of which lack the price markup of this “Resident Evil” edition. The Qwerkywriter S is a mechanical keyboard that’s currently available for $249.00, and though it lacks the Umbrella Corporation imagery, it appears to be remarkably similar to the one sold in Japan. Print out some stickers and you could potentially transform it into the “Resident Evil” keyboard of your dreams without breaking the bank.

