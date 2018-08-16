You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Resident Evil 2 Remake' European Collector's Edition Confirmed – Here's What You Get in the Box

Capcom on Thursday detailed the contents of a “Resident Evil 2 Remake” European collector’s edition.

The limited edition bundle includes a steelbook case with the full game, and a DLC pack with codes for a digital soundtrack, a bonus weapon, plus alternate costumes for both Leon and Claire.

Also included is an artbook and soundtrack CD, a poster, a pin badge, a boxed limited edition display of Raccoon Police Dept. keys, and a 12-inch statue of Leon Kennedy, all of which is housed within “iconic Item Box” packaging.

As yet, Capcom has not detailed the recommended retail price for the European collector’s item, so prices may vary by retailer or if the edition is coming to the U.S.

Last week, Capcom detailed an expensive Premium Edition of “Resident Evil 2 Remake” exclusively in Japan that includes a $676 keyboard. The collector’s edition itself will set you back $900, not including shipping costs.

Resident Evil 2 Remake” is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 25, 2019.

