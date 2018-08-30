Remedy Entertainment to Make ‘Ongoing Live Multiplayer’ Games

Remedy Entertainment is creating a small team that will focus on what it calls “ongoing live multiplayer game experiences.”

“As Remedy Entertainment continues to redefine and invest into the traditional ‘AAA’ video games experience with our upcoming franchises such as ‘Control’ and ‘Crossfire 2 / HD,’ we have been building a framework for a new internal development team with a slightly different focus,” Remedy said on its official website.

The new team, called Vanguard, will “act with a startup mentality within the stability of a large company.” While Vanguard is focused on prototyping and shipping new types of multiplayer games, Remedy said its main teams are still focused on “core game” development and its proprietary game engine Northlight.

Remedy is known for narrative-driven single-player games like “Max Payne,” “Alan Wake,” and “Quantum Break.” While the single-player experience is important to the developer, it said back in 2016 it wanted to expand into cooperative multiplayer.

“We will always strive to be the best storytellers we possibly can, and we want these stories to be shared and elevated through players’ cooperation,” the company said at the time. “We believe that a multiplayer experience combined with Remedy’s unique world-building provides an exceptional environment for that.”

Remedy hasn’t announced a multiplayer project just yet. It’s currently working on a cinematic third-person action game called “Control.” Remedy officially revealed it during E3 in June. It promises a deep story, a flexible combat system with supernatural abilities, and modifiable loadouts. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in 2019.

