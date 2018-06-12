You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Remedy’s ‘P7’ Gets a New Name, ‘Control,’ And a New Trailer

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment’s next project is officially called “Control,” Sony revealed Monday night during its E3 2018 press conference.

Originally codenamed “P7,” it’s a new cinematic third-person action game from the “Alan Wake” and “Quantum Break” studio. It promises long-lasting, story-centric gameplay and the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy title.

In its 2017 financial statement, Remedy said the game will be published by 505 Games and it has “progressed according to our plans.” It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in 2019.

Developing…

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

 

More Gaming

  • E3 Trailer for 'Death Stranding' Features

    E3 Trailer for 'Death Stranding' Features Léa Seydoux

    Remedy Entertainment’s next project is officially called “Control,” Sony revealed Monday night during its E3 2018 press conference. Originally codenamed “P7,” it’s a new cinematic third-person action game from the “Alan Wake” and “Quantum Break” studio. It promises long-lasting, story-centric gameplay and the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy title. In its 2017 financial statement, […]

  • 'Nioh 2' Revealed at Sony's E3

    'Nioh 2' Revealed at Sony's E3 2018 Press Conference

    Remedy Entertainment’s next project is officially called “Control,” Sony revealed Monday night during its E3 2018 press conference. Originally codenamed “P7,” it’s a new cinematic third-person action game from the “Alan Wake” and “Quantum Break” studio. It promises long-lasting, story-centric gameplay and the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy title. In its 2017 financial statement, […]

  • Sony is Offering Three 'Kingdom Hearts'

    Sony is Offering Three 'Kingdom Hearts' Games in One Convenient PS4 Bundle

    Remedy Entertainment’s next project is officially called “Control,” Sony revealed Monday night during its E3 2018 press conference. Originally codenamed “P7,” it’s a new cinematic third-person action game from the “Alan Wake” and “Quantum Break” studio. It promises long-lasting, story-centric gameplay and the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy title. In its 2017 financial statement, […]

  • E3 Trailer: See Leon's New Look

    E3 Trailer: See Leon's New Look in 'Resident Evil 2' Remake

    Remedy Entertainment’s next project is officially called “Control,” Sony revealed Monday night during its E3 2018 press conference. Originally codenamed “P7,” it’s a new cinematic third-person action game from the “Alan Wake” and “Quantum Break” studio. It promises long-lasting, story-centric gameplay and the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy title. In its 2017 financial statement, […]

  • Remedy's 'P7' Gets a New Name,

    Remedy's 'P7' Gets a New Name, 'Control,' And a New Trailer

    Remedy Entertainment’s next project is officially called “Control,” Sony revealed Monday night during its E3 2018 press conference. Originally codenamed “P7,” it’s a new cinematic third-person action game from the “Alan Wake” and “Quantum Break” studio. It promises long-lasting, story-centric gameplay and the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy title. In its 2017 financial statement, […]

  • 'Ghost of Tsushima's' First Gameplay Footage

    'Ghost of Tsushima's' First Gameplay Footage is Gorgeous And Brutal

    Remedy Entertainment’s next project is officially called “Control,” Sony revealed Monday night during its E3 2018 press conference. Originally codenamed “P7,” it’s a new cinematic third-person action game from the “Alan Wake” and “Quantum Break” studio. It promises long-lasting, story-centric gameplay and the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy title. In its 2017 financial statement, […]

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Expansion Gets New Cinematic Trailer

    Remedy Entertainment’s next project is officially called “Control,” Sony revealed Monday night during its E3 2018 press conference. Originally codenamed “P7,” it’s a new cinematic third-person action game from the “Alan Wake” and “Quantum Break” studio. It promises long-lasting, story-centric gameplay and the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy title. In its 2017 financial statement, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad