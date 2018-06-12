Remedy’s ‘P7’ Gets a New Name, ‘Control,’ And a New Trailer

Remedy Entertainment’s next project is officially called “Control,” Sony revealed Monday night during its E3 2018 press conference.

Originally codenamed “P7,” it’s a new cinematic third-person action game from the “Alan Wake” and “Quantum Break” studio. It promises long-lasting, story-centric gameplay and the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy title.

In its 2017 financial statement, Remedy said the game will be published by 505 Games and it has “progressed according to our plans.” It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in 2019.

Developing…

