Remedy’s Latest ‘Control’ Dev Diary Explores the Eerie ‘Oldest House’

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Remedy Entertainment’s latest developer diary explores an intriguing facet of the company’s upcoming game, “Control.” It’s The Oldest House, or the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, and it’s just as strange as its name implies.

Creative director Sam Lake, game director Michael Kasurinen, and narrative lead Anna Megill spoke at length about what to expect from the strange structure, which plays a large role in the upcoming supernatural action-adventure game. Players take on the role of protagonist Jesse Faden, who finds herself caught up in some pretty strange happenings.

“You have these supernatural phenomena that represent chaos. You have chaos and order clashing within The Oldest House, and that’s kind of the theme of the game,” said Megill. The Oldest House is considered the base of operations for the aforementioned Federal Bureau of Control, a secret government agency that’s become embroiled in a conflict with strange invaders known as the Hiss. Inside the Oldest House are bizarre happenings, with floating bodies, moving walls, and other strange things that protagonist Jesse can’t quite explain.

“It’s not just what you think is going on, on the surface. There’s always something happening much deeper, and I think we’re going to have some surprises on exactly how deep this world goes,” said Paul Ehreth, lead designer.

Control is still in development, with plans for the game to launch next year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The occult-centric adventure looks like it will deliver plenty of intriguing story details, as it’s far removed from most of the other games in Remedy’s catalogue.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • Remedy's Latest 'Control' Dev Diary Explores

    Remedy's Latest 'Control' Dev Diary Explores the Eerie 'Oldest House'

    Remedy Entertainment’s latest developer diary explores an intriguing facet of the company’s upcoming game, “Control.” It’s The Oldest House, or the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, and it’s just as strange as its name implies. Creative director Sam Lake, game director Michael Kasurinen, and narrative lead Anna Megill spoke at length about what […]

  • 'PUBG' Developer Unveils New 'Fix PUBG'

    'PUBG' Developer Unveils New 'Fix PUBG' Bug-Squashing Initiative

    Remedy Entertainment’s latest developer diary explores an intriguing facet of the company’s upcoming game, “Control.” It’s The Oldest House, or the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, and it’s just as strange as its name implies. Creative director Sam Lake, game director Michael Kasurinen, and narrative lead Anna Megill spoke at length about what […]

  • Blizzard Has Multiple 'Diablo' Projects In

    Blizzard Has Multiple 'Diablo' Projects In The Works

    Remedy Entertainment’s latest developer diary explores an intriguing facet of the company’s upcoming game, “Control.” It’s The Oldest House, or the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, and it’s just as strange as its name implies. Creative director Sam Lake, game director Michael Kasurinen, and narrative lead Anna Megill spoke at length about what […]

  • "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" Raises Playable

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Raises Playable Stage Count to 103

    Remedy Entertainment’s latest developer diary explores an intriguing facet of the company’s upcoming game, “Control.” It’s The Oldest House, or the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, and it’s just as strange as its name implies. Creative director Sam Lake, game director Michael Kasurinen, and narrative lead Anna Megill spoke at length about what […]

  • God of War

    'God of War's' New Game+ Mode Comes Out Aug. 20

    Remedy Entertainment’s latest developer diary explores an intriguing facet of the company’s upcoming game, “Control.” It’s The Oldest House, or the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, and it’s just as strange as its name implies. Creative director Sam Lake, game director Michael Kasurinen, and narrative lead Anna Megill spoke at length about what […]

  • Magic Leap Two Mixed-Reality Headset, Not

    Magic Leap Two Mixed-Reality Headset, Not Current Model, Designed For General Consumers

    Remedy Entertainment’s latest developer diary explores an intriguing facet of the company’s upcoming game, “Control.” It’s The Oldest House, or the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, and it’s just as strange as its name implies. Creative director Sam Lake, game director Michael Kasurinen, and narrative lead Anna Megill spoke at length about what […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad