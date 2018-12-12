×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Reggie Fils-Aime: Nintendo Switch Games Performing at ‘Historic Levels’

By

Emily's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: PG / Splash News

Software sales for the Nintendo Switch are performing at “historic levels” with the release of the company’s fall lineup, Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime told Forbes, citing “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!,” “Let’s Go, Eevee!” and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” as well as a big boost from holiday sales as the reason behind the platform’s success at this point in the fiscal year.

“…[I]n terms of traditional attach rate, the Nintendo Switch is performing at historic levels,” says Fils-Aime. “As we sit here today, ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,’ ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,’ ‘Super Mario Odyssey,’ each one did attaching at better than 50%, meaning each of these games in the United States across the population of hardware consume one out of every two consumers that bought those games. And we’ve never seen 50% attach rates to begin with and seeing that across three different games coming up on to our second holiday is completely unheard of.”

Last month’s Black Friday sales also played a crucial role for the Nintendo Switch, with the platform experiencing a 115% sales bump over Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday – resulting in an impressive $250 million in sales.

Related

However, Nintendo is still faced with the challenge it set for itself at the start of the year: A goal of 20 million Switch units sold by fiscal 2018. The company currently has 15 million units to move and roughly six months left to meet this goal.

Even so Fils-Aime remains confident.

“We’re feeling confident in our momentum and it’s not just a stellar launch of Pokémon, it’s not just what appears to be a stellar launch for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” he says. “That Black Friday through Cyber Monday time frame was critically important to us, the remaining shopping days now through Christmas are critically important to us. More days right after Christmas as consumers receive gift cards or take unwanted gifts and monetize into things like Nintendo Switch are important to us. So, this is going to be an ongoing effort to make sure that we drive our business forward through the balance of this holiday season but also the first calendar quarter as well.”

“…[T]he Nintendo Switch here in the United States is generating a level of revenue per piece of hardware that we’ve never seen in our history,” says Fils-Aime, taking into account the overall software revenue Nintendo Switch is generating through DLC, indie games and other content. “And so our consumers are engaged, they’re buying software, they’re playing software, as long as we continue to do this, we’re going to have a very vibrant platform which will continue to attract the very best from the big third-party developers as well as the smaller independent developers.”

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Gaming

  • Former Legendary Entertainment EVP Joins Gaming

    Former Legendary Entertainment EVP Joins Gaming Company Wonder

    Former Legendary Entertainment EVP Matthieu Coppet has joined gaming startup Wonder as its new Chief Strategy Officer. Coppet previously spent 10 years as the Global Media Strategist at UBS working on forward-looking trends and strategies for the entertainment industry in general. “I remember the feeling when I joined Legendary, and the opportunity to build a [...]

  • Reggie Fils-Aime: Nintendo Switch Games Performing

    Reggie Fils-Aime: Nintendo Switch Games Performing at ‘Historic Levels’

    Software sales for the Nintendo Switch are performing at “historic levels” with the release of the company’s fall lineup, Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime told Forbes, citing “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!,” “Let’s Go, Eevee!” and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” as well as a big boost from holiday sales as the reason behind [...]

  • PlayStation Store Kicks Off Five Weeks

    PlayStation Store Kicks Off Five Weeks of Savings Sale

    The PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale is hosting five weeks of special deals on PlayStation titles running through the new year. PlayStation owners can now peruse a lengthy lineup of games going on sale for the holidays, like “Hitman 2,” the “Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle,” “Grand Theft Auto V,” and a smattering of others. [...]

  • Dallas Fuel to Host Overwatch League's

    Dallas Fuel to Host Overwatch League's First Home Games

    The Dallas Fuel will be the first Overwatch League team to host home games during the 2019 season, the Overwatch League announced on Wednesday. It will be the first time in the esports organization’s history that regular season matches will be played anywhere other than the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles. Dallas Fuel’s first-ever home [...]

  • Epic Games to Offer Cross-Platform Game

    Epic Games Giving Away 'Fortnite's' Cross-Platform Services to Devs

    Epic Games is launching a large set of cross-platform game services throughout 2019 for other developers to use for free, it announced in a blog post on Wednesday. It originally built the services for its popular battle royale title “Fortnite,” which has over 200 million players across seven platforms. They will be operated in a [...]

  • Starbreeze To Focus on 'Core Business'

    Starbreeze To Focus on 'Core Business' Following Reconstruction

    Troubled company Starbreeze AB said on Wednesday it wants to concentrate its operational and financial resources on its core business: internal game development and publishing. ”We’re now focusing the business towards a portfolio consisting of a mix of internally developed games and publishing titles. We are humble for the task at hand, but our aim [...]

  • Pearl Abyss Opens First North American

    Pearl Abyss Opens First North American Office in California

    Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” is expanding its operations and opening its first North American office, it announced on Wednesday. The new office is located in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Although multiple cities were considered over a six-month period, Pearl Abyss said it ultimately chose Onni [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad