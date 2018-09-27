You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Reflector Entertainment To Introduce ‘Unknown 9’ Transmedia Universe at New York Comic-Con

Reflector Entertainment has announced its “Unknown 9” franchise, and will host an experiential showcase introducing the transmedia universe during New York Comic-Con. The Montreal-based production company enlisted industry veterans to bring the project to life across multiple platforms, including comic books, podcasts, novels, video games, film, and TV. The company’s CEO and creative director Alexandre Amancio (“Assassin’s Creed”), in partnership with Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté, plans to unfold the “U9” world over the next several years.

“Unknown 9” is an occult conspiracy thriller that focuses on the Leap Year Society, a secretive organization aiming to uncover the keys to mankind’s greatest mysteries. Initial projects for the universe include a trailer on the overall “U9” world released Thursday, a film by “10 Cloverfield Lane” screenwriters Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken, a TV series executive produced by Tim Kring (“Heroes”), as well as an alternate reality game and podcast released September, a comic book maxi-series, and a novel trilogy.

“We seek to accomplish something that has never been attempted on this scale before,” Amancio said, “to create a universe with multiple entry points, where the story is always unfolding, and where fans get to participate and shape that world. It’s a massive undertaking that we are excited to unveil at New York Comic Con.”

During the convention, Reflector Entertainment will host an exclusive two-day immersive experience where attendees will be “inducted into the Leap Year Society” and wander through an otherworldly soirée produced by Sleep No More’s Emursive at the McKittrick Hotel. Short-form samples of the first “Unknown 9” comic book will also be distributed at the event. Those in attendance will include Reflector’s executives like Amancio, as well as some key talent behind the “U9” property such as Kring, Campbell, Stuecken, comic book artist Jae Lee, author Layton Green, and podcast writer/producer Terry Miles, in addition to the event’s director Christopher Sandberg. The one-hour long experience will be open to the public on Oct. 5 from 6-11 p.m. and Oct. 6 at 4-11 p.m.

