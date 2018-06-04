‘Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered’ Gets July 3 Release Date

CREDIT: THQ Nordic

The unfortunately named “Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered” is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 3, publisher THQ Nordic announced Monday.

This remake of the 2009 third-person shooter features fully reworked graphics, improved shadow rendering, improved lighting, and reworked shaders. THQ Nordic is also promising 1800p at 60 frames-per-second (FPS) on Xbox One X, along with 1080p at 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 and 1500p at 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro. Both the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro will also run the game in 4K at 30 FPS. It comes with native 4K support on PC as well.

Set 50 years after the original “Red Faction,” “Red Faction: Guerrilla” lets the player take on the role of Alec Mason as he partakes in a revolt against the oppressive Earth Defense Force on Mars. The game is notable for its large open world full of destructible environments that can give players a tactical advantage during combat. They can set up ambushes by blowing holes in walls or floors, for example, or they can take out staircases to stop pursuers. The game also features a number of multiplayer modes.

“Red Faction: Guerrilla” received generally favorable reviews on Metacritic despite having what some critics called a lackluster, B-movie plot. It reportedly managed to sell over one million copies and became something of a cult classic. THQ Nordic ultimately decided to cancel the series in 2011, however, after a follow-up called “Red Faction: Armageddon” bombed and led to an estimated $38.4 million loss for the publisher.

THQ Nordic said anyone who already owns the 2009 version of “Red Faction: Guerrilla” on Steam will automatically get the “Re-Mars-Tered” edition for free starting July 3.

  Nintendo Wants Pokémon Company Director Satoru Shibata on Its Board

    Nintendo Wants Pokémon Company Director Satoru Shibata on Its Board

  • ‘State of Decay 2’ Gets Bug-Killing

    ‘State of Decay 2’ Gets Bug-Killing Patch 1.2, Hits 2 Million Players

  Sony Teases Game Announcements Leading Up To E3

    Sony Teases Game Announcements Leading Up To E3

  'Red Dead Redemption 2' Special Editions Announced

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Special Editions Announced

  Ninja, Marshmello to Appear on 'YouTube Live at E3'

    Ninja, Marshmello to Appear on 'YouTube Live at E3'

  Microsoft to Hold Massive Xbox Sale During E3 Week

    Microsoft to Hold Massive Xbox Sale During E3 Week

  • 'Dead by Daylight' and the Video

    'Dead by Daylight' and the Art of the Video Game Scare

