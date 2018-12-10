‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s’ Voice Actors Discuss Years of Capture Sessions (Watch)

Seven of “Red Dead Redemption 2’s” massive ensemble cast made it to the Game Awards’ red carpet last week, stopping by to chat for a minute or two with Variety about what it was like working with so many other actors on a capture set for nearly a half-dozen years.

Joining in the conversation from right to left were Benjamin Byron Davis (Dutch van der Linde), Cali Moore (Abigail Roberts), Penny O’Brien (Molly O’Shea), Rob Wiethoff (John Marston), Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler), Steve Palmer (Bill Williamson), and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan).

Their answers felt a bit like being in the middle of the game’s camp.

