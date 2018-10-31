You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Soundtrack Features Willie Nelson, D’Angelo

CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2” captures the wild west in its soundtrack, which features artists D’Angelo, Willie Nelson, and others, according to publisher Rockstar Games.

The score of the game was composed by Woody Jackson, who worked on the original “Red Dead Redemption” as well as other Rockstar titles, “L.A. Noire” and “Grand Theft Auto V.” The score and soundtrack were made to support the “powerful, emotional journey through the final days of American’s outlaw era” in the game, according to a press release. Additional production and arrangements were provided by Jeff Silverman.

Several award-winning artists gave vocal performances in addition to D’Angelo and Willie Nelson. Nas, Rhiannon Giddens, and Josh Hommes all recorded for the soundtrack.

D’Angelo’s song, “Unshaken,” is the first new material from the artist since his 2014 album “Black Messiah,” according to Consequence of Sound. The vocal performances for “Red Dead Redemption 2” were all produced by the Grammy award-winning Daniel Lanois, who has worked with iconic artists like Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

The vocal performances by these popular artists were all created exclusively for “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

Musical score and orchestration contributors to the score of “Red Dead Redemption 2” include Colin Stetson, David Ferguson, David Ralicke, Gabe Witcher, Luke O’Malley, Mario Batkovic, Matt Sweeney, Rabih Beaini and Senyawa.

Many musicians contributed as well, including Arca, Duane Eddy, Jon Theodore, and Michael Shuman aka Mikey Shoes, among others.

No release date for the soundtrack has been revealed just yet, but Rockstar is asking us to “stay tuned” for more details.

