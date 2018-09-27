‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Bundle Confirms Exclusive Content For ‘Red Dead Online’

The previously-announced “exclusive content” for “Red Dead Redemption 2” appears to be coming to the game’s multiplayer mode, “Red Dead Online.” This information comes from the back of the upcoming “Red Dead Redemption 2” PS4 Pro bundle, of which images have surfaced online.

In a report from Rockstar Intel, an image of the bundle box shows off some important information. The back of the box indicates a whopping 105 GB download size for the upcoming entry in the “Red Dead Redemption 2” series, as well as information about PlayStation-exclusive content for the upcoming “Red Dead Online” multiplayer mode. According to information on the packaging, certain content will be exclusive to PlayStation 4 owners for 30 days, after which it will presumably open up to Xbox One owners.

Further, the game packaging describes “Red Dead Online” as supporting up to 32 players, which doubles the original amount of players allowed in the original “Red Dead Redemption’s” multiplayer mode. It also raises the multiplayer session cap from the wildly popular “GTA Online’s” count up by two from 30.

There’s no additional information on what the PlayStation-exclusive content may be, but from the packaging, it’s clear it’s for “Red Dead Online.” Thanks to the partnership between Rockstar Games and Sony, which has spawned this bundle in the first place, we may be able to expect additional deals like this in the future, though neither Sony nor Rockstar Games have confirmed this just yet.