Sony Shows Off New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PlayStation 4 Bundle

If you don’t own a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you might want to hold off until October, when one of the most highly anticipated titles is featured in a new console bundle.

Launching Oct. 26 alongside the game, the new “Read Dead Redemption 2” console bundle from Sony is now available for pre-order.

The bundle includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro system and a copy of “Red Dead Redemption 2.” Surprisingly, the console and controller are standard black, and Sony chose to forgo offering up a unique console on theme with the open world title (which has a pretty iconic color scheme of bright red, white, and black continued from the first game). This is a bit of a departure from when it released a “Marvel’s Spider-Man” bundle with a red limited-edition console featuring a white spider emblem.

If you’re going to buy the game and haven’t upgraded to a PlayStation 4 Pro, though, it might still be an ideal time, as it seems the graphics of Rockstar Games’ latest title are best enjoyed with the PlayStation 4 Pro’s Supersampling mode combined with a TV that has high-dynamic range, according to the PlayStation blog.

Plus, the bundle retails for $399.99, meaning you’re getting a savings of $59.99 if nothing else.

If you remain unimpressed, be sure to check out the latest frontier towns revealed in “Red Dead Redemption 2,” for a glimpse at the new title’s impressive scope.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is also coming to Xbox One on Oct. 26.