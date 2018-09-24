You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Shows Off New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PlayStation 4 Bundle

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

If you don’t own a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you might want to hold off until October, when one of the most highly anticipated titles is featured in a new console bundle.

Launching Oct. 26 alongside the game, the new “Read Dead Redemption 2” console bundle from Sony is now available for pre-order.

The bundle includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro system and a copy of “Red Dead Redemption 2.” Surprisingly, the console and controller are standard black, and Sony chose to forgo offering up a unique console on theme with the open world title (which has a pretty iconic color scheme of bright red, white, and black continued from the first game). This is a bit of a departure from when it released a “Marvel’s Spider-Man” bundle with a red limited-edition console featuring a white spider emblem.

If you’re going to buy the game and haven’t upgraded to a PlayStation 4 Pro, though, it might still be an ideal time, as it seems the graphics of Rockstar Games’ latest title are best enjoyed with the PlayStation 4 Pro’s Supersampling mode combined with a TV that has high-dynamic range, according to the PlayStation blog.

Plus, the bundle retails for $399.99, meaning you’re getting a savings of $59.99 if nothing else.

If you remain unimpressed, be sure to check out the latest frontier towns revealed in “Red Dead Redemption 2,” for a glimpse at the new title’s impressive scope.

Red Dead Redemption 2” is also coming to Xbox One on Oct. 26.

 

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Gaming

  • Sony Shows Off New "Red Dead

    Sony Shows Off New 'Red Dead Redemption 2' PlayStation 4 Bundle

    If you don’t own a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you might want to hold off until October, when one of the most highly anticipated titles is featured in a new console bundle. Launching Oct. 26 alongside the game, the new “Read Dead Redemption 2” console bundle from Sony is now available for pre-order. The bundle […]

  • New 'Sekiro' Gameplay Clip Shows Intense

    New 'Sekiro' Gameplay Clip Shows Intense Boss Fight and Stealth Action

    If you don’t own a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you might want to hold off until October, when one of the most highly anticipated titles is featured in a new console bundle. Launching Oct. 26 alongside the game, the new “Read Dead Redemption 2” console bundle from Sony is now available for pre-order. The bundle […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Has 78 Million Month, Epic Details Fall Skirmish

    If you don’t own a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you might want to hold off until October, when one of the most highly anticipated titles is featured in a new console bundle. Launching Oct. 26 alongside the game, the new “Read Dead Redemption 2” console bundle from Sony is now available for pre-order. The bundle […]

  • 'The Walking Dead' Game Developer Hit

    'The Walking Dead' Game Developer Hit With 90% Staff Layoffs as 225 Are Let Go

    If you don’t own a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you might want to hold off until October, when one of the most highly anticipated titles is featured in a new console bundle. Launching Oct. 26 alongside the game, the new “Read Dead Redemption 2” console bundle from Sony is now available for pre-order. The bundle […]

  • New 'Call of Cthulhu' Gameplay Trailer

    New 'Call of Cthulhu' Gameplay Trailer Takes A Deeper Look At Skills

    If you don’t own a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you might want to hold off until October, when one of the most highly anticipated titles is featured in a new console bundle. Launching Oct. 26 alongside the game, the new “Read Dead Redemption 2” console bundle from Sony is now available for pre-order. The bundle […]

  • 'Dead Cells' Getting Custom Mode, DLC

    'Dead Cells' Getting Custom Mode, DLC

    If you don’t own a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you might want to hold off until October, when one of the most highly anticipated titles is featured in a new console bundle. Launching Oct. 26 alongside the game, the new “Read Dead Redemption 2” console bundle from Sony is now available for pre-order. The bundle […]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Teacher Arrested for Making Girl Steal Consoles From a Mall Machine

    If you don’t own a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you might want to hold off until October, when one of the most highly anticipated titles is featured in a new console bundle. Launching Oct. 26 alongside the game, the new “Read Dead Redemption 2” console bundle from Sony is now available for pre-order. The bundle […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad