You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Launch Trailer Shows Expanse of Game’s West

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The “Red Dead Redemption 2” launch trailer hit Thursday afternoon, giving players one last glance of the open-world wild west game from the creators of “Grand Theft Auto,” before the game’s release on Oct. 26.

The video shows why the gang is so important to the game and how they might impact not just the game’s story but the way players take on the game. Here’s your last chance to get hyped before you get to gunsling, horse ride, and clatter boots along the planked byways of quaint western towns.

Make sure to check back next week on Variety for week’s worth of features and one review about “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Gaming

  • Don't Expect Big 'Diablo' News at

    Don't Expect Big 'Diablo' News at BlizzCon 2018

    The “Red Dead Redemption 2” launch trailer hit Thursday afternoon, giving players one last glance of the open-world wild west game from the creators of “Grand Theft Auto,” before the game’s release on Oct. 26. The video shows why the gang is so important to the game and how they might impact not just the […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 4 Challenges Guide

    The “Red Dead Redemption 2” launch trailer hit Thursday afternoon, giving players one last glance of the open-world wild west game from the creators of “Grand Theft Auto,” before the game’s release on Oct. 26. The video shows why the gang is so important to the game and how they might impact not just the […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Launch Trailer

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Launch Trailer Shows Expanse of Game's West

    The “Red Dead Redemption 2” launch trailer hit Thursday afternoon, giving players one last glance of the open-world wild west game from the creators of “Grand Theft Auto,” before the game’s release on Oct. 26. The video shows why the gang is so important to the game and how they might impact not just the […]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops IV'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops IV' Tops $500 Million Sold, Ties 'Call of Duty: WWII'

    The “Red Dead Redemption 2” launch trailer hit Thursday afternoon, giving players one last glance of the open-world wild west game from the creators of “Grand Theft Auto,” before the game’s release on Oct. 26. The video shows why the gang is so important to the game and how they might impact not just the […]

  • Loot Crate Launches Loot Play Digital

    Loot Crate Launches Loot Play Digital Game Subscription Service

    The “Red Dead Redemption 2” launch trailer hit Thursday afternoon, giving players one last glance of the open-world wild west game from the creators of “Grand Theft Auto,” before the game’s release on Oct. 26. The video shows why the gang is so important to the game and how they might impact not just the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad