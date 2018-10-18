‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Launch Trailer Shows Expanse of Game’s West

The “Red Dead Redemption 2” launch trailer hit Thursday afternoon, giving players one last glance of the open-world wild west game from the creators of “Grand Theft Auto,” before the game’s release on Oct. 26.

The video shows why the gang is so important to the game and how they might impact not just the game’s story but the way players take on the game. Here’s your last chance to get hyped before you get to gunsling, horse ride, and clatter boots along the planked byways of quaint western towns.

Make sure to check back next week on Variety for week’s worth of features and one review about “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

“Red Dead Redemption 2” and “Red Dead Online” launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 26.