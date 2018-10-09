You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rockstar Offers $1M ‘GTA Online’ Bonus for ‘Red Dead 2’ Pre-Orders

CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games is offering a ton of bonuses in “GTA Online” this week, including $1 million in in-game cash to anyone who pre-orders any digital edition of “Red Dead Redemption 2” from the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store between now and Oct. 15.

Red Dead Redemption 2” is the highly-anticipated sequel to Rockstar’s 2010 open-world Western game. It launches on Oct. 26 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Anyone who’s already pre-ordered a digital copy of “Red Dead 2” is also eligible to unlock the bonus, Rockstar said in a post on its official website. They just need to log in and play “GTA Online” by Oct. 15 to claim the bonus. The cash will be deposited into Maze Bank accounts starting Oct. 16 through Oct. 22.

Meanwhile, “GTA Online” players can earn $300,000 bonus cash and unlock the Green Wireframe Bodysuit by logging in any time between now and Oct. 15. Like the “Red Dead 2” bonus, the gifts will be deposited into Maze bank accounts by Oct. 22.

Additionally, the Stone Hatchet and Double-Action Revolver challenges are offering double the rewards. Whether players have already completed them or complete them this week, they’ll get $250,000 in-game cash plus a bonus $250,000 next week. All four remixed Adversary Modes are also handing out double GTA$ and reputation, while nightclub owners can get a 2X boost on club income.

Finally, three classic rides are coming to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos catalog this week, the Karin Futo, Bollokan Prairie, and the Imponte Ruiner. They all have brand new liveries, as do the Maibatsu Penumbra, the Declasse Mamba, and the Invetero Coquette Classic.

“GTA Online” is the multiplayer component to “Grand Theft Auto V,” which has sold nearly 100 million units to-date.

