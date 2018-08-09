‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Camps and Other Game Mechanics

Rockstar Games released a new gameplay trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” on Thursday, exploring the various systems at play in the game.

The trailer, which features an abundance of gameplay accompanied by a female narrator, discusses how Rockstar Games is looking to create a “deeper” open world that’s “more detailed and open” than ever.

This new footage acts as something of an introduction to gameplay systems, setting the stage in America’s heartland swamps, forests, towns, and developing cities.

As previously stated, you play as Arthur Morgan, part of the Van der Linde Gang. The game, as it seems is all centered around the interpersonal connections he’ll have with the other gang members. After being forced to flee their home area, they set up a new base elsewhere. There, they can share stories around the campfire, eat, sleep, and otherwise interact with each other. They’re Arthur’s “family,” each with their own storyline to explore throughout the game. You’ll continue to build out the base as the game goes on from there and improve it beyond its initial iteration.

Though previously Rockstar Games has shown off cinematic trailers, this is the first time any gameplay has been shared. Before Thursday’s new reveal, fans had to be content with scrutinizing a trailer from May 2, which has been streamed over 25 million times. It contained a selection of footage that introduced Dutch van der Linde’s gang sitting around a campfire, a few risky heists, and other tidbits forming a rough outline of the game’s plot.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is currently scheduled for release on Oct. 26 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.