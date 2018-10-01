‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Features More Dynamic Townsfolk, Expanded Visuals

Players will have more freedom to interact with townsfolk, horses, and will have more control over the protagonist’s appearance in “Red Dead Redemption 2,” according to the PlayStation blog.

New information was also revealed for “Red Dead Redemption 2” that details just how much effort went into making Rockstar’s upcoming title a dynamic open world experience.

While interaction with non-playable characters (NPCs) was a big part of the fun in “Red Dead Redemption,” it has more consequences in the prequel. Just as in the first game, the player can choose to act honorably or less so, but now players can engage with NPCs by greeting them through holding L2, which pulls up “a menu of interactions,” according to the PlayStation Blog. This could in turn create a decent exchanging of pleasantries or an awkward bout of small talk or even a brawl — just like in real life!

Another dose of reality was added to the protagonist, Arthur. Throughout the game, his clothes will get covered with dirt, blood, and other grime. His stubble grows into a beard and his hair grows unruly. Players can get rid of the grit and get a haircut and shave at town inns for a fee, or just keep it natural. You can also eat and drink in-game in taverns or at the campfire, where you’ll have to cook your own meal. This is also where you can craft new supplies.

If you need to make money to fund all of this in-game realism, there’s plenty of opportunities, from bounty-hunting to loan-sharking to gambling. You can always find more leads by talking to fellow Van Der Linde gang members.

An expanded opportunity is through the growing dynamism of the towns you’ll visit. Now, various businesses might have some less-than-honest shopkeepers running illegal activities on the side. You can choose to go in and take their money depending on your in-game code of ethics.

Players can also interact with the impressive amount of wildlife in the game and develop a personal connection with their horse. Each horse has its own temperament and will need to build trust with the player over time.

Want to see for yourself? The latest gameplay trailer shows off the expanded Dead Eye system as well as all the nefarious activity you can get up to — train robberies, bank heists, stagecoach holdups, etc. Perhaps most impressive is that it is made up of entirely in-game footage, and looks incredible. Players can enjoy this even more through a cinematic camera and also switch between third- or first-person view. Be sure to keep a close eye on Arthur’s accessories, it’s a tiny detail, but his guns, hat, and bag all move and collide with his body realistically.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming to PlayStation 4 and also to Xbox One on Oct. 26.

Can’t get enough? Be sure to check back with Variety on Friday for details on the entire first chapter of the game, and our interview with developers at Rockstar Games.