‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Special Editions Announced

Two special editions of “Red Dead Redemption 2” are available for pre-order now, developer Rockstar Games announced Monday morning.

All pre-orders will receive the War Horse, a horse with extra stamina, and the Outlaw Survival Kit, which has items to replenish health and other stats. Those who pre-order on the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store can also receive additional in-game money (up to $2 million) to spend in “Grand Theft Auto Online.”

The “Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition” comes with extra story content, including a mission in which players plan and carry out a bank heist and another where they clear a gang’s hideout. Additional equipment, in-game outfits, boosts, horses will also be included.

“Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition” will include all of the perks of the special edition along with a racehorse (Black Chestnut Thoroughbred) and a saddle to go with it. The Ultimate Edition will also give players access to the online Survivor Camp Theme, access to even more weapons and rank bonuses so that Ultimat players can rank up faster, up to rank 25.

Rockstar has also released details of a collector’s box for the game, which will include real-world collectible merchandise based on the world of Red Dead. The “Red Dead Redemption 2: Collector’s Box” will come packaged in a metal tithing box, which includes a lock and key. Other collectibles include a gold-colored buffalo coin, a wooden jigsaw puzzle, a bandana, two collectible card sets and a set of six pins. Though it’s set at $99.99 USD, this collector’s box doesn’t include a copy of the game, so you’ll have to buy it separately.

For a full list of what each version contains, see Rockstar’s announcement.

The ultimate and special editions of Rockstar’s upcoming title are available for pre-order at the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store or the Rockstar Warehouse. The “Red Dead Redemption 2: Collector’s Box” is available for pre-order at the Rockstar Warehouse and select retailers.