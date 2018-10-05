You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Early Access Content for PS4 Owners Revealed

CREDIT: Rockstar Games

PlayStation 4 owners will get 30 days early access content when Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2” and its multiplayer component, “Red Dead Online,” launch later this month. Sony detailed what people can expect on the PlayStation Blog on Friday. It’s basically a bunch of extra cosmetics.

PS4 owners will get to customize protagonist Arthur Morgan with the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit in “Red Dead Redemption 2.” It features a wool-lined long coat with custom, hand-tooled leather accents; a leather vest with ornate patterns; stand wing-tip collar with black neckerchief; and custom ornate buckle with matching boot tips. “A slick but rugged look, the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit is perfect for exploring the forests of Ambarino,” Sony said.

Three other pieces of content will be available to PS4 players in “Red Dead Online” at launch. One is the Red Chestnut Arabian Horse. “Known for its speed and handling, the Red Chestnut Arabian Horse is in a class above most horses you would find in the wild, with performance a step up from the first tier of available horses,” Sony said. Meanwhile, the Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle — an enhanced version of the basic saddle available to players in “Red Dead Online” — provides health and stamina boosts when equipped.

Finally, the High Roller Double-Action Revolver comes with unique player card and skull designs carved into the grip. It also has a superior rate of fire compared to other revolves found in-game, and Sony said it makes a great choice for mounted combat.

PS4 owners will need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to access “Red Dead Online” and access its early access items.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” and “Red Dead Online” launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 26.

