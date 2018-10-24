‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Delivers Powerful Interactive Map to iOS, Android

Both Android and iOS devices are getting an interactive “Red Dead Redemption 2” map on Oct. 26, developer Rockstar Games announced this week.

The free “Red Dead Redemption 2” Companion App connects directly with your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One as you play, delivering real-time interactive information to your smart device through a downloadable app.

Once installed, you can pan and zoom the map, set waypoints or mark areas of interest with a tap on your screen. The app will also let you examine Arthur Morgan’s Journal with new entries and illustrations appearing as you progress through the “Red Dead Redemption 2” story.

Finally, the app will also show you Arthur Morgan’s core info and stats in real-time on your device, allowing you to completely remove the in-game HUD from your television should you choose. Additionally, the Companion provides stat tracking through Social Club, contains the full digital game manual, plus an optional digital version of the “Red Dead Redemption 2” Complete Official Guide from Piggyback and more.