You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Ecosystem Will Feature Over 200 Species of Animals

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

The world of “Red Dead Redemption 2” will have more than 200 species of animals to interact with, Rockstar Games revealed Monday in a new feature on the official game website.

“The diverse habitats and climates of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ are home to around 200 species of animals, birds and fish,” the feature stated. “All of which behave and respond to their environment in a unique way.”

In “Red Dead Redemption” wildlife added extra challenge to navigating the open world environment, as everything from a poisonous snake in tall grasses to wandering packs of wolves coming from behind could take out the player out of nowhere.

For “Read Dead Redemption 2,” it looks like Rocsktar is upping the intensity of the in-game ecosystem.

Rockstar even uploaded gorgeous illustrations of some of the featured species, including a coyote, grizzly bear, an American alligator, and a couple of horses, among others.

While 200 species is pretty impressive, it is even more so when you consider that the player will be able to interact with all of these animals while navigating the environment and through fishing, hunting, riding horses, and — unfortunately and inevitably, at times — through taking out some of these beautiful creatures from time to time if they feel threatened, as Rockstar points out that these creatures “must continually fight for their place on the food chain.”

“The wilderness is at once a bountiful and perilous place, for both man and beast, and any predator can quickly turn prey,” the post states.

While the wilderness is a beauty to behold, Rockstar shared images of the more populated frontier towns last week for fans of civilization rather than hunting, fishing, an exploring the wilderness.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is releasing on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Oct. 26.

 

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Gaming

  • Young Boys and Basel

    Swiss Soccer Fans Temporarily Stop Game to Protest Esports

    The world of “Red Dead Redemption 2” will have more than 200 species of animals to interact with, Rockstar Games revealed Monday in a new feature on the official game website. “The diverse habitats and climates of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ are home to around 200 species of animals, birds and fish,” the feature stated. […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Ecosystem to

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Ecosystem Will Feature Over 200 Species of Animals

    The world of “Red Dead Redemption 2” will have more than 200 species of animals to interact with, Rockstar Games revealed Monday in a new feature on the official game website. “The diverse habitats and climates of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ are home to around 200 species of animals, birds and fish,” the feature stated. […]

  • 'Overwatch' Hero Torbjörn Is Getting A

    'Overwatch' Hero Torbjörn Getting Major Overhaul

    The world of “Red Dead Redemption 2” will have more than 200 species of animals to interact with, Rockstar Games revealed Monday in a new feature on the official game website. “The diverse habitats and climates of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ are home to around 200 species of animals, birds and fish,” the feature stated. […]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Launch Trailer Showcases Zombies, Blackout Footage

    The world of “Red Dead Redemption 2” will have more than 200 species of animals to interact with, Rockstar Games revealed Monday in a new feature on the official game website. “The diverse habitats and climates of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ are home to around 200 species of animals, birds and fish,” the feature stated. […]

  • Bethesda Grants Final Wish of Boy

    Bethesda Grants Wish of Cancer Patient to Play 'Fallout 76'

    The world of “Red Dead Redemption 2” will have more than 200 species of animals to interact with, Rockstar Games revealed Monday in a new feature on the official game website. “The diverse habitats and climates of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ are home to around 200 species of animals, birds and fish,” the feature stated. […]

  • Magic Leap Holding Its First Conference

    Andy Serkis, Weta Workshop, AT&T, More Among Magic Leap Con's First Speakers

    The world of “Red Dead Redemption 2” will have more than 200 species of animals to interact with, Rockstar Games revealed Monday in a new feature on the official game website. “The diverse habitats and climates of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ are home to around 200 species of animals, birds and fish,” the feature stated. […]

  • 'The Walking Dead: Our World' AR

    'The Walking Dead: Our World' AR Mobile Game Hits $8 Million in Two Months

    The world of “Red Dead Redemption 2” will have more than 200 species of animals to interact with, Rockstar Games revealed Monday in a new feature on the official game website. “The diverse habitats and climates of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ are home to around 200 species of animals, birds and fish,” the feature stated. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad