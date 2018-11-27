×
‘Red Dead Online’ is Live For Some, Come Watch Us Play

Red Dead Online” went live Tuesday morning for those who purchased the Ultimate version of the game, the rest will gain access over the coming week. In the meantime, drop to the bottom of this post to watch us play the game live.

The beta for the online portion of “Red Dead Redemption 2” goes live in waves this week with those who purchased the Ultimate version of the game gaining access Tuesday, anyone who played on Nov. 26 gains access on Wednesday, anyone who played between Oct. 26 and Oct. 29 gets in on Thursday and everyone else by Friday.

The beta, which is free for those who own the game, first goes live at 8:30 a.m. ET and is designed to be the beginning of “Red Dead Online,” meaning that it won’t run for a limited time and that developers hope to allow players to keep their progress in the game as they continue to improve and iterate on it. No word on when it will shift from an open beta to the final version.

“The launch of the Red Dead Online Beta is the first step in what will be a continually expanding and dynamic world, and the beta period will allow us to deal with the inevitable turbulence of launching any online experience of this size and scale,” according to Rockstar Games. ”During this process, we will be looking to our dedicated and amazing community to help us report and fix problems, share ideas, and assist in shaping the future of the full Online experience. As with all of our releases, we will strive to make the launch of Red Dead Online the best it can possibly be, and we ask that the community share that spirit with us over the next weeks and months.”

