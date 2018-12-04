Rockstar Balancing ‘Red Dead Online’ Economy

Rockstar Games took to the official “Red Dead Redemption 2” website to offer a status update on the “Red Dead Online” beta on Monday, promising it would fix the game’s out of balance in-game economy.

The blurb noted that the team is looking to roll out game updates as early as the end of this week, and that player feedback from the game mode’s “early days” will be instrumental in putting together updates.

“Our current areas of focus include the in-game economy, which will require some additional balancing in order to ensure all activities are appropriately rewarding and fun, as well as some persistent bugs that are causing some players to be kicked from sessions,” read the post. Rockstar is planning to get out updates as early as the end of this week, with additional updates on their way in the week to come.

The beta for the online portion of “Red Dead Redemption 2” went live in waves recently, beginning with those who purchased the Ultimate version. The game is available to all players at present, and the beta is meant as the beginning of “Red Dead Online” proper. Players should be allowed to keep any progress made during their play sessions, developers hope, though there hasn’t been any word on when the game will move over to the “full” version in the future.

“Red Dead Online’ features an open world that players can explore, teeming with story missions, animals to hunt, fishing spots, posses, camps, and various other ways to interact with the massive game world and characters within it.

For players wishing to share additional thoughts to help shape the future of the online portion of “Red Dead Redemption 2,” Rockstar is soliciting additional player feedback, which can be shared via the official “Red Dead Online” website.