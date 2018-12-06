‘Red Dead Online’ Update Increases Payments, Reduces Weapon Prices

The first “Red Dead Online” beta update is live, following the game’s first full week of availability.

Rockstar Games has implemented a set of adjustments to the game, specifically some that address the title’s somewhat grindy nature when it comes to earning cash, gold, and experience. The changes, according to Rockstar, are “specifically geared” toward creating a “more balanced, fun and rewarding overall experience” across the game’s various missions and modes.

The changes include an increase in the cash and gold payments across activities like Free Roam Missions, Free Roam Events, and replays of A Land of Opportunities missions, Showdown Series modes, and a selection of other choices. Meanwhile, the prices of weapons via the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue and Gunsmiths have been reduced. For players who already purchased weapons at the previous prices, Rockstar will be depositing the difference to players automatically starting today. Those affected will receive an alert message the next time they log into the “Red Dead Online” beta client. It could take until Monday, Dec. 10 for all refunds to be completed.

Additionally, some pelts, skins, and fish values have been balanced, as have horse reviver items and pamphlets. This isn’t the last of the changes being made to “Red Dead Online,” with efforts continuing over the course of the beta. Rockstar states it is “still evaluating” further adjustment based on community feedback and is currently at work on fixes for bugs causing players to be kicked out of sessions, which will go live next week.

For now, as a thank you to players, Rockstar is awarding those who joined the “Red Dead Online” beta at any point through 12:00 a.m. PST today with RDO$250 and 15 Gold Bars. They will be rolled out beginning Thursday, Dec. 6 and will reach all players eligible for the reward by Dec. 14.