×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Red Dead Online’ Update Increases Payments, Reduces Weapon Prices

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

The first “Red Dead Online” beta update is live, following the game’s first full week of availability.

Rockstar Games has implemented a set of adjustments to the game, specifically some that address the title’s somewhat grindy nature when it comes to earning cash, gold, and experience. The changes, according to Rockstar, are “specifically geared” toward creating a “more balanced, fun and rewarding overall experience” across the game’s various missions and modes.

The changes include an increase in the cash and gold payments across activities like Free Roam Missions, Free Roam Events, and replays of A Land of Opportunities missions, Showdown Series modes, and a selection of other choices. Meanwhile, the prices of weapons via the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue and Gunsmiths have been reduced. For players who already purchased weapons at the previous prices, Rockstar will be depositing the difference to players automatically starting today. Those affected will receive an alert message the next time they log into the “Red Dead Online” beta client. It could take until Monday, Dec. 10 for all refunds to be completed.

Additionally, some pelts, skins, and fish values have been balanced, as have horse reviver items and pamphlets. This isn’t the last of the changes being made to “Red Dead Online,” with efforts continuing over the course of the beta. Rockstar states it is “still evaluating” further adjustment based on community feedback and is currently at work on fixes for bugs causing players to be kicked out of sessions, which will go live next week.

For now, as a thank you to players, Rockstar is awarding those who joined the “Red Dead Online” beta at any point through 12:00 a.m. PST today with RDO$250 and 15 Gold Bars. They will be rolled out beginning Thursday, Dec. 6 and will reach all players eligible for the reward by Dec. 14.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Gaming

  • New 'Far Cry' Box Art Leaks

    New 'Far Cry' Box Art Leaks Ahead of The Game Awards

    Ubisoft released a new teaser trailer on Wednesday for an unannounced “Far Cry” project. Now, the game’s box art has leaked online in a post on the online forum ResetEra. The new game is apparently called “Far Cry: New Dawn.” The box art depicts two young women holding weapons and tormenting a shirtless man tied [...]

  • Xbox, Sony Hold Sales For The

    Xbox, Sony Hold Sales For The Game Awards 2018

    The Game Awards 2018 takes place Thursday, Dec. 6 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. To celebrate, Sony and Microsoft are currently offering discounts on some of the year’s biggest games. Both companies are slashing prices on Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2.” The Special Edition is $69.59 on PSN and $71.99 on the [...]

  • 'Red Dead Online' Update Increases Payments,

    'Red Dead Online' Update Increases Payments, Reduces Weapon Prices

    The first “Red Dead Online” beta update is live, following the game’s first full week of availability. Rockstar Games has implemented a set of adjustments to the game, specifically some that address the title’s somewhat grindy nature when it comes to earning cash, gold, and experience. The changes, according to Rockstar, are “specifically geared” toward [...]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Official Soundtrack Includes Jazz, Children's Choir

    The “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” official soundtrack is coming to digital download and streaming services worldwide on Dec. 14. With more traditional video game tracks contributed by composer Jack Wall (“Mass Effect,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3”) the compilation also includes new swinging jazz tunes, a new arrangement of the Zombies mode [...]

  • Activision Debuts New 'Black Ops 4'

    Activision Debuts New 'Black Ops 4' Battle Edition For The Holidays

    Activision is offering a new Battle Edition for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” that features the game’s multiplayer and Blackout game modes only, it announced on Thursday. This leaner version of the first-person shooter is available to PC gamers exclusively on Blizzard Battle.net for a limited introductory price of $30. It includes the full [...]

  • Xbox's Phil Spencer Talks 'Synergy' With

    Xbox's Phil Spencer Talks 'Synergy' With Game Pass and Project xCloud

    Xbox’s Phil Spencer took the stage recently at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco to discuss Microsoft’s Project xCloud. During the talk, he noted that the team is indeed interested in implementing the Xbox Game Pass with the upcoming cloud-based platform. Project xCloud, revealed in October, is Microsoft’s new global [...]

  • How to Watch the Game Awards,

    How to Watch the Game Awards, See it Live Here

    The Game Awards kicks off at Thursday night in LA, live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. We’ll be covering the show from the red carpet to the final trailer, but you can also watch along right here on this 4K livestream. If you’re not able to use the above YouTube stream, you can [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad