×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rockstar Gives Away ‘Red Dead’ Gold, Working on Anti-Griefing Measures

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games is working on lots of new features for “Red Dead Online” in early 2019, including some new anti-griefing measures, it said in a post on Friday. It’s also working to improve gameplay balance and add new modes and gameplay content.

While many “Red Dead Online” players seem to be enjoying their time with the game, others are sharing stories of griefing on social media and sites like Reddit.

“I can’t find a game without the first people I find immediately shooting at me,” said Reddit user DootDootMrBones. “Not one person so far has been a good person.”

“@RedDead_Online could you please do something with people grief killing you?” said Twitch streamer @CaptMaydayTV on Twitter. “I can’t even enjoy this game due to no way to go passive or stop them besides parlay for 10 mins, then once the 10 mins is up they come right back after you!”

“Man.’Red Dead Online’ is already infested with griefers because there’s LITERALLY NOTHING ELSE TO DO IN THE GAME besides grief … and I’m definitely speaking from experience,” tweeted @ChaunceyCC “All I do is kill other players and I’m not even that type of gamer.”

Rockstar said it will share more information about future updates in the coming weeks and months.

Additionally, the developer is thanking fans for their support with some free in-game currency. Everyone who’s played “Red Dead Online” from the beta launch through Thursday, Dec. 20 will get 15 gold bars. The bars will be delivered by Monday, Dec. 24. Rockstar is also thanking people who pre-ordered “Red Dead Redemption 2,” and those who bought either the Special or Ultimate Edition, with RDO$ gifts. Players should receive them starting on Friday, Dec. 21.

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Gaming

  • Rockstar Working on Anti-Griefing Measures For

    Rockstar Gives Away 'Red Dead' Gold, Working on Anti-Griefing Measures

    Rockstar Games is working on lots of new features for “Red Dead Online” in early 2019, including some new anti-griefing measures, it said in a post on Friday. It’s also working to improve gameplay balance and add new modes and gameplay content. While many “Red Dead Online” players seem to be enjoying their time with [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Leaker Says Epic Legal Threats Forced Closure

    “Fortnite” dataminer FNBRLeaks has closed its social media accounts after developer Epic Games reportedly threatened it with legal action, according to Eurogamer. “I am not going to go into specifics with this, but due to the request of an Epic Games attorney who I’m not going to disclose, my Twitter, Discord, YouTube, Instagram, and GitHub [...]

  • Discord Store Will Grants Developers 90%

    Discord Store Will Grant Developers 90% Revenue Share Starting in 2019

    The video game online store wars are officially in full swing, with Discord announcing Friday morning that it is opening up its online store with 90% of all revenue going to gamer makers starting in 2019. The news comes on the heels of Epic Games own announcement last week that it was launching the Epic [...]

  • ‘MapleStory’ Finally Gets Its Villain after

    ‘MapleStory’ Finally Gets Its Villain after a Decade of Waiting

    “MapleStory,” the long-running free-to-play MMO launched to North America in 2005, will finally introduce the villain that has played a key role in its narrative for over a decade, Nexon announced. The Black Mage arrives with the release of a new update now out in North America. The update was released in Korea this summer. [...]

  • A Look at Wevr's & Dreamscape

    How Wevr & Dreamscape Immersive Reinvented ‘The Blu’ for Location-Based VR

    When HTC first introduced its Vive virtual reality (VR) headset in April of 2016, “The Blu” quickly became one of the most talked-about launch titles: With its ability to transport viewers onto the deck of a sunken ship, and face-to-face with a giant 80-foot whale, it offered viewers a deeply moving experience of presence and [...]

  • Deadly Snowballs Come to ‘Call of

    Deadly Snowballs Come to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

    “Call of Duty” developer Treyarch is ringing in the season with an event that gives a full Christmas makeover to “Black Ops 4’s” Blackout and Zombies modes, and The Black Market cosmetic marketplace. Already underway, the Blackout Holiday Event adds snowballs, holiday lighting, decorations, and a holiday-themed Supply Stash to the battle royale mode. In [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad