Rockstar Games Announces ‘Red Dead Online’

“Red Dead Online” is an “evolution” of the original “Red Dead Redemption’s” multiplayer mode, which will combine narrative elements with both cooperative and competitive gameplay options. “Red Dead Online” will continue receive updates throughout its life cycle as it relies on the base “Red Dead Redemption 2” to exist as its foundation.
The game is expected to launch Nov. 18 with a public beta, though there’s currently no firm date on which we can expect the beta to open up to players. The new mode will be free to anyone who purchases “Red Dead Redemption 2” across both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
