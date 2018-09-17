Inaugural Rubik’s Cube World Championship Awards Snazzy Ring

Boston is hosting the inaugural Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Championship on Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Cyclorama Center for the Arts, Red Bull announced on Monday.

The Rubik’s Cube World Championship is part of Red Bull Mind Gamers, a global hub for competitive events where people can showcase their problem-solving scenarios across a variety of disciplines, including escape rooms and Rubik’s Cube.

Qualifying events recently took place in 15 countries around the globe, and now some of the best Cube solvers from the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Japan, and more will compete for part of a $30,000 prize pool. Knockout rounds begin at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, followed by semi-finals and finals matches. Winners will also receive unique championship rings made with yellow gold and sterling silver from Houston jeweler Diamond Cutters International. It looks similar to a Super Bowl ring, but it has a Rubik’s Cube in the center.

Speed Cubing has been an official sport since 2003, according to the Red Bull Mind Gamers website. Now, the World Cube Association runs professional events worldwide in a variety of different formats. The Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Championship 2018 will feature some of them, along with a unique knockout one-on-one game mode designed in conjunction with speedcubing enthusiasts. The tournament will have three different categories. “Speed Cubing” is a straight best-of-five head-to-head competition. “Fastest Hand” tasks competitors with solving a Cube one-handed, while “Rescramble” is a straight head-to-head race to solve a single scramble.

Rubik’s Cube world record holder Feliks Zemdegs (4.22sec) is expected to attend the event, along with puzzle’s inventor, Erno Rubik.

