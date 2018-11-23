×
Razer to Reveal First Xbox One Wireless Keyboard And Mouse at CES 2019

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer is making the world’s first wireless keyboard and mouse designed specifically for the Xbox One, and it will talk more about them at CES 2019.

Microsoft revealed its new partnership with Razer during X018 earlier this month. Its Xbox One console now supports mouse and keyboard input on select titles, including the popular battle royale title “Fortnite.” Other titles adding support in November include “Warframe,” “Bomber Crew,” “Deep Rock Galactic,” “Strange Brigade,” “Vermintide 2,” “War Thunder,” and “X-Morph Defense.”

“Children of Morta,” “DayZ,” “Minion Master,” “Moonlighter,” “Vigor,” “Warface,” and “Wargroove” will also add support in the future.

Now that the support update is live, Microsoft said all developers should have the tools they need to create tailored mouse and keyboard experiences for their games as they see fit.

“With this new input support at the platform level, developers can now build mouse and keyboard support in their games if and how they choose,” Microsoft said in a September Xbox Wire post. “It’s important to note that mouse and keyboard support for games is added on a title-by-title basis, entirely at developers’ discretion. For all other titles, nothing changes. Mouse and keyboard input is not enabled by default for games. Each development team knows their titles best and we support them in creating the right experience for their games as they see fit, to ensure an optimal and fair gaming experience.”

The new Razer mice and keyboards are reportedly being created for both living room and desktop scenarios. They come equipped with a dedicated Xbox key, along with support for the new Xbox Dynamic Lighting feature, which enables immersive in-game lighting effects. Over 50 other Razer products also now work on Xbox One, including the BlackWidow and the DeathAdder.

There’s no word yet on how much the Xbox One Razer keyboard and mouse costs or when they’ll hit store shelves. That will likely be announced at CES, which takes place Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

