Razer Turret, Xbox One’s Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo, Costs $250

The Razer Turret is Razer’s wireless keyboard and mouse combo for Xbox One, and it’s coming in Q1 2019.

Razer broke the news Wednesday afternoon, showcasing the hotly-anticipated peripheral that offers Xbox One owners a new way to enjoy their games. It offers a 2.4 GHz wireless connection via single dongle for the mouse and keyboard, as well as a battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge. The mouse is modeled after the company’s Mamba Wireless option, with a 5G optical sensor and mechanical mouse switches with up to 50 million clicks of durability.

The Turret also features Xbox Dynamic Lighting and Razer Chroma technology, which offers up to 16.8-million color options and lighting effects for both peripherals. Razer has been working with developers to add Xbox Dynamic Lighting and Razer Chroma support to titles in-game, and as such games like “Vermintide 2” and “X-Morph Defense” will be compatible at launch.

The keyboard itself is built with mechanical switches built to be durable and reliable, with a lifespan of up to 80 million keystrokes. There’s also a dedicated Xbox key to pull up the Xbox One dashboard to help players navigate the system in a much simpler way.

You can extend part of the keyboard to act as a smooth surface for the mouth, and an ergonomic wrist rest extends from the Razer Turret keyboard base to keep things even more compact and comfortable. The products are also compatible with PC, which means users can take them from the Xbox One straight to PC without any hassle.

The combo will retail for $249.99 and is available for pre-order now. You can get a $25 Xbox gift card with each pre-order.