Razer May Unveil New Phone Next Month at ‘Mobility Showcase’

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer is hosting a “mobility showcase” with its CEO in October.

News of the Oct. 10 invite-only event comes via a digital notification, which is shaped unmistakably like the original Razer Phone, and touts a special “VIP Preview,” the main event, a keynote with Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, and a “Mobility Showcase.” It’s likely this event will serve as the official, formal announcement for the Razer Phone 2, but there’s nothing to confirm this just yet. Previously, Razer confirmed a second-generation Razer Phone in an earnings report released earlier this year.

The original Razer Phone debuted on Nov. 1, 2017, with a vibrant 120Hz screen, decent camera and battery life, and a slew of other features that didn’t quite measure up to other devices on the market. Newer gaming phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Asus ROG Phone have since hit the market, so it’s imperative that Razer revitalizes its brand quickly in the smartphone realm.

Announcing a new phone would be in line with the recent Apple showcase, during which the tech giant debuted several new phones, including upgraded versions of the iPhone X line, the Apple Watch Series 4, and updates to the macOS and watchOS ecosystems. Similarly, Samsung is currently teasing a special event the very next day that teases “4x fun.”

With Apple having already shown off its newest wares, it’s time for the rest of the smartphone crop to join in on the festivities, though Razer could well be amping up attendees to show off Razer Phone accessories or similar items as well.

