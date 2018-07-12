Razer Introduces Deep Discounts for Razer Phone and More on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s upcoming “Prime Day” begins on Monday, July 16, and gaming peripheral brand Razer has outlined its own set of deals that will go live on the platform the same day. The company is offering a series of deep discounts with $175 or 40 percent off select products throughout Amazon’s annual event. Buyers can pick up the new Razer Phone at its cheapest price to date, as well as a selection of keyboards, mice, headsets, and other peripherals.

Among the items are a few keyboards, a keypad, headsets, mice, and a router if you’re looking for ways to bolster your current PC gaming set up.

A full list of products included during the sale are as follows:

Phones

Routers

Keyboards

Mice

Headsets

There’s a selection of Canada-only deals as well, including a choice of various systems and other items that will be available, with regional promotions for certain Blade Stealth and Blade Pro laptops.

Amazon’s Prime Day sales have not yet hit the internet, but like every year, there will be a wide selection of items in various categories on sale. It will only last one day, so it’s prudent to set aside some time to peruse what’s on offer and move quick on the deals on offer. Some, especially a handful of the Razer deals in particular, will likely sell out quickly.