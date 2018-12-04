The Razer Blade Stealth Gets An Updated Look, More Gaming Power

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer just launched a redesign of the Razer Blade Stealth, its 13-inch ultraportable laptop line.

The line comes in three new configurations and boasts up to 4K resolution, increased battery life of up to 13 hours, and — for the first time ever — Nvidia GeForce dedicated graphics.

Although the Razer Blade Stealth was never intended to be a gaming laptop, it looks like the company is taking some steps to meet gamers’ needs. The company is including a more powerful 25-watt Nvidia GeForce MX 150 4GB GDDR5 graphics card. All models also come with an Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU, with dedicated graphics models dynamically switching between the integrated and dedicated graphics when needed. Meanwhile, new power management options and Razer’s advanced thermal system are now integrated into Razer Synapse 3 software to maximize battery life, quiet fans, or provide full power while gaming.

“The Blade Stealth has excelled at being the best productivity laptop on the market,” said Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “We pushed the boundaries further by incorporating Nvidia graphics with up to four times the graphics performance while continuing to keep the system incredibly compact and thin. The results of our efforts have lead Razer to create one of the world’s most powerful ultraportable laptops ever.”

The Razer Blade Stealth has a redesigned chassis with a more compact surface area and micro edge thin display bezels that are 60% thinner than the previous version, Razer said. All models have the new Whisky Lake 8th Gen Intel i7 processor. The base model also comes with 8GB of RAM while others have 16GB. Plus, in another first, the new Razer Blade Stealth comes with an IR web camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

The new Razer Blade Stealth line starts at $1,400 MSRP and is available now from Razer.com and select retailers in the U.S. and Canada. It’s also coming soon to the U.K., France, Germany, Nordics, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.