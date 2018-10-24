You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Update Brings Mid-Season Operator Changes

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s latest “Rainbow Six Siege” update introduces several changes for some of the game’s Operators.

The developer announced said changes via the official “Rainbow Six Siege” blog on Tuesday, marking the halfway point through the game’s Year 3, Season 3 programming (Operation Grim Sky) and detailed the alterations coming based on Operators Clash and Maverick’s pull n the game in addition to the operator Lion, which the post describes as “problematic.”

Lion is currently listed as part of an online petition demanding solutions and a potential overhaul later on in the game’s life. The post outlines two resolutions to improve issues with the character, such as removing his intelligence-gathering abilities or altering his drone’s ping to be more in line with the operator Jackal’s tracking ability, both of which are “short-term solutions.”

Both Clash and Maestro, Defender-class Operators, are being patched. Clash is being updated to “refocus” the character in ways that put her more in line with Ubisoft’s original plans. Her ALDA 5.56’s recoil is being altered so that its recoil is more in line with other LMGs in “Rainbow Six Siege,” while Clash’s weapon swapping speed is being doubled in addition to the length of time enemies are “shocked” being reduced to 0.5 seconds.

Additional changes, as well as explanations for why these changes were decided on via graph, can be found via the official “Rainbow Six Siege” blog as well as a full list of patch notes, lining out the complete changes coming with this update.

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Gaming

  • 'Rainbow Six Siege' Update Brings Mid-Season

    'Rainbow Six Siege' Update Brings Mid-Season Operator Changes

    Ubisoft’s latest “Rainbow Six Siege” update introduces several changes for some of the game’s Operators. The developer announced said changes via the official “Rainbow Six Siege” blog on Tuesday, marking the halfway point through the game’s Year 3, Season 3 programming (Operation Grim Sky) and detailed the alterations coming based on Operators Clash and Maverick’s […]

  • King Shark, New Aquaman, Underwater Swimming

    King Shark, Refined Aquaman, Underwater Swimming Come to 'DC Universe Online' Nov. 8

    Ubisoft’s latest “Rainbow Six Siege” update introduces several changes for some of the game’s Operators. The developer announced said changes via the official “Rainbow Six Siege” blog on Tuesday, marking the halfway point through the game’s Year 3, Season 3 programming (Operation Grim Sky) and detailed the alterations coming based on Operators Clash and Maverick’s […]

  • The Story Behind The Story of

    The Story Behind The Story of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

    Ubisoft’s latest “Rainbow Six Siege” update introduces several changes for some of the game’s Operators. The developer announced said changes via the official “Rainbow Six Siege” blog on Tuesday, marking the halfway point through the game’s Year 3, Season 3 programming (Operation Grim Sky) and detailed the alterations coming based on Operators Clash and Maverick’s […]

  • Battle Royale 'Fear The Wolves' Gets

    Battle Royale 'Fear The Wolves' Gets Massive Update, New Features

    Ubisoft’s latest “Rainbow Six Siege” update introduces several changes for some of the game’s Operators. The developer announced said changes via the official “Rainbow Six Siege” blog on Tuesday, marking the halfway point through the game’s Year 3, Season 3 programming (Operation Grim Sky) and detailed the alterations coming based on Operators Clash and Maverick’s […]

  • Blizzard To Let Viewers Control The

    Blizzard To Let Viewers Control The Camera During 'Overwatch' World Cup

    Ubisoft’s latest “Rainbow Six Siege” update introduces several changes for some of the game’s Operators. The developer announced said changes via the official “Rainbow Six Siege” blog on Tuesday, marking the halfway point through the game’s Year 3, Season 3 programming (Operation Grim Sky) and detailed the alterations coming based on Operators Clash and Maverick’s […]

  • 'Hitman 2' Reveals Game's Six Murderous

    'Hitman 2' Reveals Game's Six Murderous Locations

    Ubisoft’s latest “Rainbow Six Siege” update introduces several changes for some of the game’s Operators. The developer announced said changes via the official “Rainbow Six Siege” blog on Tuesday, marking the halfway point through the game’s Year 3, Season 3 programming (Operation Grim Sky) and detailed the alterations coming based on Operators Clash and Maverick’s […]

  • Halloween Arrives in 'Fortnite's' Big 6.20

    Fortnitemares Delivers Halloween Monsters, Tricks, Treats to 'Fortnite'

    Ubisoft’s latest “Rainbow Six Siege” update introduces several changes for some of the game’s Operators. The developer announced said changes via the official “Rainbow Six Siege” blog on Tuesday, marking the halfway point through the game’s Year 3, Season 3 programming (Operation Grim Sky) and detailed the alterations coming based on Operators Clash and Maverick’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad