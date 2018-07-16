Ubisoft Is Insta-Banning Toxic Players From ‘Rainbow Six Siege’

Ubisoft is making an effort to clean up some of the more toxic parts of the “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” community. It began instantly banning players who use hate speech in text chat last week, according to PC Gamer.

Ubisoft confirmed to PC Gamer via email that a new banning system is live in the online tactical shooter. A first-time offense ban lasts 30 minutes, according to the game’s recently updated code of conduct, and it reportedly prevent players from using any aspect of “Siege,” including the terrorist hunt mode or custom games. Second and third offenses ban players for two hours. After the third offense, there’s an official investigation into the account to see if a permanent ban is warranted.

Fighting against toxicity and cleaning up the Siege environment is a very real and important issue. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) July 13, 2018

Ubisoft’s code of conduct forbids, among other things, “any language or content deemed illegal, dangerous, threatening, abusive, obscene, vulgar, defamatory, hateful, racist, sexist, ethically offensive or constituting harassment.”

Toxicity is a common problem in many multiplayer titles. The “Rainbow Six Siege” development team said last April managing abusive behavior in-game is a priority and it will be focusing on it as a team over the next few years. It began by tracking the frequency at which racial or homophobic slurs were used by individual players.

“Our end goal is to track negative player behavior, manage those that behave poorly, and eventually implement features that will encourage players to improve their behavior,” it wrote in a dev blog. “We have been working on some short-term changes that will quickly have an impact, such as chat improvements, and team kill tracking.”

“Rainbow Six Siege” is currently in its third season. It now has an estimated 35 million players.