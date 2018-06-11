Bethesda Debuts New ‘Rage 2’ Footage at Its E3 2018 Showcase

Bethesda showed off new gameplay footage from “Rage 2,” the upcoming sequel from “Just Cause” developer Avalanche Studios, during the publisher’s E3 press conference Sunday night. The title was first announced just a few weeks ago.

“Rage 2” is an open-world shooter set in a wild post-apocalyptic wasteland.

A demo build of the game is playable at E3.

It’s slated for release in spring 2019.

This story is developing.

The 2018 Bethesda E3 Showcase took place Sunday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. PT. The publisher premiered its full “Fallout 76” trailer during Xbox’s briefing on Sunday.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.