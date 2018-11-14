Ubisoft’s Rabbids Get 4D Lightgun Amusement Park Ride

A ‘Rabbids’-themed amusement ride is in development by Ubisoft and Triotech that will drop players into the motion seat of a 4D ride armed with a light blaster and facing a massive screen augmented with wind, light and haptic feedback, the companies announced Wednesday.

Rabbids Team Battle will pit two teams against one another in an oversized multi-sensorial arena. The game is based on Triotech’s XD Dark Ride Interactive theater technology. Each guest is seated in a motion seat equipped with a new model of light blaster, providing individual feedback. Using new technology and game-play design, the experience boasts both individual and team scoring elements driving interactivity and providing high replay value. A 270-degree screen combined with wind, light, and haptics effects enhance the immersion. The ride elements are enhanced through motion seats featuring D-BOX technology. The game will support both team and individual play, along with the ride elements.

The game centers around an epic robot showdown orchestrated by Ubisoft’s Rabbids.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring an all-new experience for the entire family. Up to now, interactive motion simulators have been limited in the number of players due to screen clutter,” said Ernest Yale, founder, president & chief executive officer of Triotech. “We feel that with ‘Team Battle,’ Triotech has broken that barrier and we can offer much higher THRC than previously possible while still delivering an amazing guest experience for park visitors.”

Jean de Rivières, vice president of location-based entertainment at Ubisoft said that Ubisoft has a unique approach to location-based entertainment.

“We want to create innovative ways for audiences to experience our worlds and have fun,” he said. “If we can accomplish these goals, we believe we will appeal to both fans and newcomers.”

Ubisoft’s Rabbids, which originally appeared in video games are now a major brand in the entertainment industry, with 16 million games sold worldwide, a theme park ride, multiple VR experiences and four seasons of an animated TV show that garnered 2.4 billion views on free digital platforms as of September 2018.

A working demo of “Rabbids Team Battle” is being showcased at the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions annual trade show in Orlando this week.