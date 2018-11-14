×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ubisoft’s Rabbids Get 4D Lightgun Amusement Park Ride

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

A ‘Rabbids’-themed amusement ride is in development by Ubisoft and Triotech that will drop players into the motion seat of a 4D ride armed with a light blaster and facing a massive screen augmented with wind, light and haptic feedback, the companies announced Wednesday.

Rabbids Team Battle will pit two teams against one another in an oversized multi-sensorial arena. The game is based on Triotech’s XD Dark Ride Interactive theater technology. Each guest is seated in a motion seat equipped with a new model of light blaster, providing individual feedback. Using new technology and game-play design, the experience boasts both individual and team scoring elements driving interactivity and providing high replay value. A 270-degree screen combined with wind, light, and haptics effects enhance the immersion. The ride elements are enhanced through motion seats featuring D-BOX technology. The game will support both team and individual play, along with the ride elements.

The game centers around an epic robot showdown orchestrated by Ubisoft’s Rabbids

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring an all-new experience for the entire family. Up to now, interactive motion simulators have been limited in the number of players due to screen clutter,” said Ernest Yale, founder, president & chief executive officer of Triotech. “We feel that with ‘Team Battle,’ Triotech has broken that barrier and we can offer much higher THRC than previously possible while still delivering an amazing guest experience for park visitors.” 

Related

Jean de Rivières, vice president of location-based entertainment at Ubisoft said that Ubisoft has a unique approach to location-based entertainment.

“We want to create innovative ways for audiences to experience our worlds and have fun,” he said. “If we can accomplish these goals, we believe we will appeal to both fans and newcomers.” 

Ubisoft’s Rabbids, which originally appeared in video games are now a major brand in the entertainment industry, with 16 million games sold worldwide, a theme park ride, multiple VR experiences and four seasons of an animated TV show that garnered 2.4 billion views on free digital platforms as of September 2018. 

A working demo of “Rabbids Team Battle” is being showcased at the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions annual trade show in Orlando this week.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • Ubisoft's Rabbids Get 4D Lightgun Amusement

    Ubisoft's Rabbids Get 4D Lightgun Amusement Park Ride

    A ‘Rabbids’-themed amusement ride is in development by Ubisoft and Triotech that will drop players into the motion seat of a 4D ride armed with a light blaster and facing a massive screen augmented with wind, light and haptic feedback, the companies announced Wednesday. Rabbids Team Battle will pit two teams against one another in […]

  • Harry Potter Wizards United

    'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Augmented-Reality Game to Launch in 2019

    A ‘Rabbids’-themed amusement ride is in development by Ubisoft and Triotech that will drop players into the motion seat of a 4D ride armed with a light blaster and facing a massive screen augmented with wind, light and haptic feedback, the companies announced Wednesday. Rabbids Team Battle will pit two teams against one another in […]

  • THQ Nordic Acquires 'Wreckfest' Developer Bugbear

    THQ Nordic Acquires 'Wreckfest' Developer Bugbear Entertainment

    A ‘Rabbids’-themed amusement ride is in development by Ubisoft and Triotech that will drop players into the motion seat of a 4D ride armed with a light blaster and facing a massive screen augmented with wind, light and haptic feedback, the companies announced Wednesday. Rabbids Team Battle will pit two teams against one another in […]

  • Dark Souls: Remastered

    The Rebirth of Classic Tragedy Through Sublime Artistry of 'Dark Souls'

    A ‘Rabbids’-themed amusement ride is in development by Ubisoft and Triotech that will drop players into the motion seat of a 4D ride armed with a light blaster and facing a massive screen augmented with wind, light and haptic feedback, the companies announced Wednesday. Rabbids Team Battle will pit two teams against one another in […]

  • 'PUBG' Officially Coming to PS4 on

    'PUBG' Officially Coming to PS4 in December

    A ‘Rabbids’-themed amusement ride is in development by Ubisoft and Triotech that will drop players into the motion seat of a 4D ride armed with a light blaster and facing a massive screen augmented with wind, light and haptic feedback, the companies announced Wednesday. Rabbids Team Battle will pit two teams against one another in […]

  • Big Changes Are Coming To 'Fortnite's'

    Big Changes Are Coming To 'Fortnite's' Save The World Campaign

    A ‘Rabbids’-themed amusement ride is in development by Ubisoft and Triotech that will drop players into the motion seat of a 4D ride armed with a light blaster and facing a massive screen augmented with wind, light and haptic feedback, the companies announced Wednesday. Rabbids Team Battle will pit two teams against one another in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad