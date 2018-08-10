Bethesda Titles Are Up to 75% Off During QuakeCon Sale

QuakeCon, an annual convention celebrating the “Quake” video game franchise and all things Bethesda, kicked off Thursday at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. Of course, it wouldn’t be QuakeCon without a massive sale, so Bethesda is offering some deep discounts on its entire back catalog this weekend.

From now until Monday, Aug. 13, fans can buy Bethesda titles up to 75% off on Steam, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store, and more. This includes “The Elder Scrolls Online’s” latest expansion, Summerset, which is on sale for the first time since its May 21 launch.

“Wherever you buy stuff, just go and look and it’s on sale up to 75% off,” said Bethesda senior vice president of global marketing Pete Hines during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address. “It’s everywhere and it’s everything.”

Although Hines claims the sale is “everywhere,” Bethesda games like “Doom” and “Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus” are currently still listed at full retail price on the Nintendo eShop. Variety has contacted Bethesda to confirm whether or not the sale includes Switch titles.

Some of the deals included in this year’s QuakeCon Sale include:

“Prey” for $15 (50% off)

“Doom” for $10 (50% off)

“The Evil Within 2” for $24 (60% off)

“Fallout 4 GOTY Edition” for $30 (50% off)

“Dishonored: Death of the Outsider” for $15 (50% off)

“Rage” for $2.49 (75% off)

Discounts might vary depending on the store, so it helps to shop around, especially if you own multiple consoles. While “Doom” is currently $10 on Steam, the Xbox One version is $15, for example. Additionally, Green Man Gaming is offering an extra 15% off today only using the code “EXTRA15.”

Bethesda held the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday, where it gave updates on titles like “Quake Champions,” “Rage 2,” and “The Elder Scrolls Online.” It also showcased the first gameplay footage for “Doom Eternal.”