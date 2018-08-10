Watch The QuakeCon 2018 Keynote And ‘Doom Eternal’ Reveal Here

Developer Id Software will show some “Doom Eternal” gameplay for the first time during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday. It starts at 11 a.m. CT/9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will stream live on Bethesda’s Twitch channel.

Id Software’s Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin will be on stage for the reveal. “Doom Eternal” is a followup to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise. Bethesda officially revealed the game during its E3 press conference in June.

The keynote will also feature updates on other Bethesda titles like “Quake Champions,” “Rage 2,” and “The Elder Scrolls Online.” People who’ve linked their Bethesda.net or “TESO” accounts with their Twitch accounts can nab some free in-game items if they tune in.

QuakeCon 2018 kicked off Thursday at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas with “The Elder Scrolls: Legends” Masters Series finals. Sixteen of the best “Legends” players are competing for a $50,000 prize pool. The tournament can be watched online at https://www.twitch.tv/teslegends.

The next major “Quake Champions” tournament starts Friday and runs through Sunday. The QuakeCon Open features 2v2 teams battling for a $175,000 prize pool. Plus, players from the top eight 2v2 teams can compete solo in 1v1, winner-take-all Duel showdowns for a chance to win $25,000. Fans can catch that tournament on the Quake Twitch channel.

Finally, on Saturday, Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard and others will take fans on a deeper dive into the character systems and perks coming to “Fallout 76,” followed by a team Q&A. It will stream online at https://mixer.com/bethesda or https://www.twitch.tv/bethesda.