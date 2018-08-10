You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Doom Eternal’ Details, Gameplay Footage From QuakeCon 2018

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bethesda dropped a lot of new details about its upcoming sequel “Doom Eternal” during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday.

Doom Eternal” is a followup to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise. Bethesda officially revealed the game during its E3 press conference in June.

Id Software creative director Hugo Martin and game director Marty Stratton introduced fans to what they called a “pure, unfiltered, action FPS experience” on Friday. As the Doomslayer, players want to feel unleashed, they said. “Literally that’s where it all starts for us,” said Martin. “Killing bad-ass demons with big guns in unbelievable places.”

To achieve that goal, Id Software started with a very simple goal — make the Doomslayer the strongest and most powerful hero the studio has ever created. Martin and Stratton shared some concept illustrations showcasing the Doomslayer’s new armor. He’s getting some new tools and abilities that will make him more lethal, they said. He has some new weapons as well. The Ballista is a gun that can spear demons with an explosive bolt, for example, while the Super Shotgun now comes with a “meat hook.”

Related

“You’re gonna love what you can do with that thing,” Martin said.

“Doom Eternal” is bringing back some classic enemies, like “Doom 2’s” Arachnotron and Pain Elemental, plus there will be a number of new foes to rip and tear. The Archenemy is like a bizarre, demonic skeleton centaur with a tank for legs, while the Marauder carries a giant red ax and somewhat resembles the Doomslayer. That’s intentional, Martin and Stratton said.

“There’s a story behind that,” they said.

Of course, the coolest enemies deserve the coolest deaths. Id Software has created a whole new system it internally calls “destructible demons.” “We’re spending more time and energy than ever before making sure it feels absolutely amazing every time you shoot, punch, kick, slash or otherwise rip and tear one of the demons,” Stratton said.

Martin and Stratton ended the keynote with a lengthy peek at the Doomslayer in action (which you can watch in the embedded video above) and teased the all-new Invasion mode, which gives players the ability to take control of a demon and invade another person’s campaign. Players can even team up as demons to form a Slayer hunting party. Id Software will share more details about that mode at a later date.

“It’s all just a really fun new way to add drama and unpredictability to your campaign,” Martin said.

“Doom Eternal” doesn’t have a release date yet. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • "Rage 2" Gameplay Brings Back Wingstick,

    New "Rage 2" Gameplay Brings Back Wingstick, Showcases Terrain and Enemies

    Bethesda dropped a lot of new details about its upcoming sequel “Doom Eternal” during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday. “Doom Eternal” is a followup to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise. Bethesda officially revealed the game during its E3 press conference in June. Id Software creative director Hugo Martin and game director Marty Stratton […]

  • New 'Doom Eternal' Details, Gameplay Footage

    New 'Doom Eternal' Details, Gameplay Footage From QuakeCon 2018

    Bethesda dropped a lot of new details about its upcoming sequel “Doom Eternal” during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday. “Doom Eternal” is a followup to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise. Bethesda officially revealed the game during its E3 press conference in June. Id Software creative director Hugo Martin and game director Marty Stratton […]

  • Asus, Razer, Samsung: Gaming Phones Are

    Asus, Razer, Samsung: Gaming Phones Are Here to Stay

    Bethesda dropped a lot of new details about its upcoming sequel “Doom Eternal” during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday. “Doom Eternal” is a followup to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise. Bethesda officially revealed the game during its E3 press conference in June. Id Software creative director Hugo Martin and game director Marty Stratton […]

  • Escalation Studios Is Now Bethesda Game

    Escalation Studios Is Now Bethesda Game Studios Dallas

    Bethesda dropped a lot of new details about its upcoming sequel “Doom Eternal” during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday. “Doom Eternal” is a followup to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise. Bethesda officially revealed the game during its E3 press conference in June. Id Software creative director Hugo Martin and game director Marty Stratton […]

  • Germany Lifts Ban On Nazis Imagery

    Germany Lifts Ban On Nazis Imagery In Video Games

    Bethesda dropped a lot of new details about its upcoming sequel “Doom Eternal” during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday. “Doom Eternal” is a followup to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise. Bethesda officially revealed the game during its E3 press conference in June. Id Software creative director Hugo Martin and game director Marty Stratton […]

  • Watch The QuakeCon 2018 Keynote And

    Watch The QuakeCon 2018 Keynote And 'Doom Eternal' Reveal Here

    Bethesda dropped a lot of new details about its upcoming sequel “Doom Eternal” during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday. “Doom Eternal” is a followup to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise. Bethesda officially revealed the game during its E3 press conference in June. Id Software creative director Hugo Martin and game director Marty Stratton […]

  • Nintendo Switch Online Launches September

    Nintendo Switch Online Launches in 'Second Half' of September

    Bethesda dropped a lot of new details about its upcoming sequel “Doom Eternal” during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday. “Doom Eternal” is a followup to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise. Bethesda officially revealed the game during its E3 press conference in June. Id Software creative director Hugo Martin and game director Marty Stratton […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad