QuakeCon 2018 Will Feature The First 'Doom Eternal' Gameplay

CREDIT: Bethesda

QuakeCon 2018 takes place Aug. 9-12 in Grapevine, Texas and it will have the first gameplay reveal for “Doom Eternal,” Bethesda announced on Monday.

Doom Eternal” is a followup to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise. Bethesda officially revealed the game during its E3 press conference in June. Fans can see the gameplay preview during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. CT. It will stream live on Bethesda’s Twitch channel. The keynote address, which is apparently making a comeback this year, also includes updates on “Quake Champions,” “Rage 2,” and “The Elder Scrolls Online.”

Panel discussions return this year as well. On Saturday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. CT, Todd Howard takes fans on a deeper dive into the character systems and perks coming to “Fallout 76.” There will be a Q&A with the development team afterwards. The weekend also includes official and community-run panels for titles like “Doom Eternal,” “Rage 2,” “Quake Champions,” and “Prey.” Bethesda said it will reveal the full panel schedule closer to QuakeCon.

On Thursday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 10, “The Elder Scrolls: Legends” Masters Series hosts two days of competition and finals. Sixteen of the best “Legends” players will compete for a share of a $50,000 prize pool. Fans can watch the entire tournament online on the “Legends” Twitch channel.

The next Quake Champions Major also takes place during QuakeCon 2018. The QuakeCon Open will pit players in 2v2 battles for their share of a $175,000 prize pool. The top eight teams then move on to compete solo in a 1v1, winner-take-all showdown for $25,000. That tournament will also stream live on Twitch.

QuakeCon 2018 tickets are still available. Anyone interested in attending can register on the official website.

