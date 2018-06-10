‘PUBG’ Is Getting New Maps, Modes on Xbox One

New maps and modes are coming to “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” on Xbox One.

Additions include the Myanmar battle royale map and a new mode called “War.” The game’s Sanhok map will be make its way to Xbox One this summer. A winter-themed map is being teased for the end of this year.

This story is developing.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

  Tunic

    E3 Trailer: Xbox One Console Launch Exclusive 'Tunic'

  'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening

    'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening And It Looks Wild

  'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming

    'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming to Xbox One

  PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG' Is Getting New Maps, Modes on Xbox One

  Shadow of the Tomb Raider

    E3 2018: 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Story Trailer

  'The Division 2' Opens on a

    'The Division 2' Opens on a Fallen Washington, D.C. Seven Months Later

