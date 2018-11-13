‘PUBG’ Officially Coming to PS4 on Dec. 7

Popular battle royale title “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on Dec. 7, Sony announced on Tuesday.

The game first released on PC in March 2017, then came to Xbox in December 2017, where it’s enjoyed nearly a year of console exclusivity.

The PS4 version of “PUBG” includes three maps — Erangel, MIramar, and Sanhok. The game’s upcoming snow-themed map will come out sometime this winter, developer and publisher PUBG Corp. said on the PlayStation Blog. It also includes all major features like custom matches, the ranked system, event mode, and more.

Sony is offering a number of pre-order bundles. The Disc Edition and Looter’s Digital Edition both cost $30 USD and just include the base game. The Survivor’s Digital Edition is $60 USD and includes the base game, Survival Pass: Vikendi, a 2,300 G-Coin Pack, and 20,000 Battle Points (or BP). BP is the in-game currency usually earned during matches. The Champion’s Digital Edition costs $90 USD and includes the base game, Survival Pass: Vikendi, a 6,000 G-Coin Pack, and 20,000 BP.

Plus, people who pre-order on PS4 can get some Sony exclusive goodies. One is a Nathan Drake player skin, the other is Ellie’s backpack from “The Last of Us.”

“It’s always exciting and tense presenting our work to the players as a developer,” said “PUBG” PS4 engineering lead Changmin Lee. “Getting our game into the hands of the PS4 community that haven’t experienced ‘PUBG’ is a thrill equal to creating a new game. Everyone on the PS4 dev team have worked passionately on every single moment of the game to create a perfect experience for our players – we hope you all enjoy your journey on getting a chicken dinner!”

Sony’s announcement comes one day after Microsoft added the battle royale title to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Fifteen other titles are also coming to Game Pass leading up to the holidays.