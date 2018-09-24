‘PUBG Mobile’ Star Challenge Championship Includes $600,00 Prize Pool

Tencent and PUBG Corp. announced details for a lavish upcoming “PUBG Mobile” tournament known as Star Challenge.

Star Challenge will pit players who compete in the mobile version of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” against each other for a whopping $600,000 prize pool. Teams will be comprised of internet personalities, professional gamers, as well as celebrities, with finals set to take place in Dubai at the end of the year. This is the first-ever championship series for the mobile version of the game and will recruit squads from North America, South America, Japan, Korea, China, Europe, and Asia.

Sponsored by Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the competition attracted over 15,000 potential applicants, and the top 20 teams from each of the six regions involved will eventually move on to the global finals after the qualifier rounds.

The Global Final Champion team will receive $200,000, with the Runner-Up getting $100,000, and third place winning $50,000. The Regional Final Champion, Regional Runner-up, and third place winners will receive $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 respectively. Winners will also become official “PUBG Mobile” partnered content creators.

“PUBG” is a massive popular battle royale title available on Xbox One and PC as well as iOS and Android. “PUBG Mobile” has enjoyed over 100 million downloads since its initial debut. Its popularity continues to spread with events like these and players showing a massive amount of interest. The game is currently free to download and play, with optional microtransactions available.