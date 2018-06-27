‘PUBG Mobile’s’ New Royale Pass Boosts Revenue by 365% in One Week

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: PUBG Corp./Tencent

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is taking a page from competitor “Fortnite” and offering seasonal content to fans. The Royale Pass debuted last week and, according to mobile app market researcher Sensor Tower, it’s already boosted revenue for “PUBG Mobile” by 365%.

PUBG Mobile” reportedly earned $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android during the Royale Pass’ first week. The game earned an average of $1.3 million in the three weeks before that.

“At present, we estimate that ‘PUBG Mobile’ is now earning more than $700,000 per day in player spending across both stores worldwide and has grossed more than $16 million to date,” said Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson.

There are currently two versions of the Royale Pass — a free version and an elite version that costs $9.99. People with either pass can complete certain missions each week and rank up to unlock rewards. Elite Pass holders have access to elite missions that give more points and additional rewards for each rank. The system is similar to “Fortnite’s” Battle Pass, which is currently in its fourth season.

The immediate success of the Royale Pass is also affecting “PUBG Mobile’s” revenue ranking. Before launch, Sensor Tower said it typically ranked between 100 and 150 on the U.S. App Store’s top grossing iPhone games chart. Now, it’s in the top 50.

“That’s still well below ‘Fortnite’s’ consistent top 10 ranking, but nevertheless a dramatic improvement,” said Nelson.

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” has over 400 million players worldwide across all platforms, with more than 227 million logging in every month, according to developer PUBG Corp. The PC and Xbox One versions drawn an estimated 87 million people each day, which means a large majority of players are using the mobile ports.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • 'PUBG Mobile's' New Royale Pass Boosts

    'PUBG Mobile's' New Royale Pass Boosts Revenue by 365% in One Week

    “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is taking a page from competitor “Fortnite” and offering seasonal content to fans. The Royale Pass debuted last week and, according to mobile app market researcher Sensor Tower, it’s already boosted revenue for “PUBG Mobile” by 365%. “PUBG Mobile” reportedly earned $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android during the Royale […]

  • 'Fallout 76' Trailer Mixes Cartoony Vault-Tec

    'Fallout 76' Trailer Mixes Cartoony Vault-Tec Goodness With Gameplay

    “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is taking a page from competitor “Fortnite” and offering seasonal content to fans. The Royale Pass debuted last week and, according to mobile app market researcher Sensor Tower, it’s already boosted revenue for “PUBG Mobile” by 365%. “PUBG Mobile” reportedly earned $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android during the Royale […]

  • Elgato Systems Sells Gaming Division to

    Elgato Systems Sells Gaming Division, Streaming Hardware Line to Corsair

    “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is taking a page from competitor “Fortnite” and offering seasonal content to fans. The Royale Pass debuted last week and, according to mobile app market researcher Sensor Tower, it’s already boosted revenue for “PUBG Mobile” by 365%. “PUBG Mobile” reportedly earned $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android during the Royale […]

  • PUBG Corp. Dropped Lawsuit Against "Fortnite"

    PUBG Corp. Dropped Lawsuit Against 'Fortnite' Creators

    “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is taking a page from competitor “Fortnite” and offering seasonal content to fans. The Royale Pass debuted last week and, according to mobile app market researcher Sensor Tower, it’s already boosted revenue for “PUBG Mobile” by 365%. “PUBG Mobile” reportedly earned $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android during the Royale […]

  • Sony Offers a Morsel of Hope

    Sony Offers a Morsel of Hope for PS4 'Fortnite,' Crossplay

    “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is taking a page from competitor “Fortnite” and offering seasonal content to fans. The Royale Pass debuted last week and, according to mobile app market researcher Sensor Tower, it’s already boosted revenue for “PUBG Mobile” by 365%. “PUBG Mobile” reportedly earned $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android during the Royale […]

  • 'Binding of Isaac' Card Game Kickstarter

    'Binding of Isaac' Card Game Kickstarter Launched, Funded in Under Two Hours

    “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is taking a page from competitor “Fortnite” and offering seasonal content to fans. The Royale Pass debuted last week and, according to mobile app market researcher Sensor Tower, it’s already boosted revenue for “PUBG Mobile” by 365%. “PUBG Mobile” reportedly earned $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android during the Royale […]

  • OpenAI Wants To Beat A Professional

    OpenAI Wants to Beat a Professional 'Dota 2' Team at The International Esports Tournament

    “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is taking a page from competitor “Fortnite” and offering seasonal content to fans. The Royale Pass debuted last week and, according to mobile app market researcher Sensor Tower, it’s already boosted revenue for “PUBG Mobile” by 365%. “PUBG Mobile” reportedly earned $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android during the Royale […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad