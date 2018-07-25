‘PUBG Mobile’ Revenue Tripled Since Introducing The Royale Pass (Analyst)

“PUBG Mobile’s” revenue have tripled since introducing its premium Royale Pass last month, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

The game has made about $22 million since the Royale Pass went live on Jun. 19, Sensor Tower said. That’s an increase of 190% compared to the estimated $7.6 million it grossed between May 16 and Jun. 18. Players are now spending about three times as much per day in “PUBG Mobile” as they did before the Royale Pass launch. App Store and Google Play users are spending an average of approximately $650,000 per day worldwide, compared to the $220,000 per day they spent in the preceding period.

Last month, Sensor Tower said “PUBG Mobile” revenue rose 365% the week the Royale Pass debuted, reportedly earning $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android. The game earned an average of $1.3 million in the three weeks before that.

“What’s more, ‘PUBG Mobile’ hasn’t made less than $450,000 per day since the introduction of the Royale Pass, whereas before it never grossed more than $343,000 per day,” Sensor Tower said. “Since the launch of the Royale Pass, the game has grossed as much as $1.1 million per day, reaching that high point on June 21, two days after the pass went live.”

The Royale Pass awards prizes to players who complete challenges and gain ranks each season. There are currently two versions — a free one and an elite one that costs $9.99. Players with the Elite Pass get access to missions that give more points and rewards for each rank. It’s similar to “Fortnite’s” Battle Pass, which helped Epic Games make over $1 billion in the last year. Psyonix is debuting its own version this summer for its vehicular soccer game “Rocket League,” while “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is getting a Black Ops Pass this October.

While “PUBG” and “Fortnite” didn’t invent the concept — season passes have been around the gaming industry for years — their success is clearly inspiring other game publishers to implement similar business models in their titles.