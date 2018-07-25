‘PUBG Mobile’ Revenue Tripled Since Introducing The Royale Pass (Analyst)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

PUBG Mobile’s” revenue have tripled since introducing its premium Royale Pass last month, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

The game has made about $22 million since the Royale Pass went live on Jun. 19, Sensor Tower said. That’s an increase of 190% compared to the estimated $7.6 million it grossed between May 16 and Jun. 18. Players are now spending about three times as much per day in “PUBG Mobile” as they did before the Royale Pass launch. App Store and Google Play users are spending an average of approximately $650,000 per day worldwide, compared to the $220,000 per day they spent in the preceding period.

Last month, Sensor Tower said “PUBG Mobile” revenue rose 365% the week the Royale Pass debuted, reportedly earning $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android. The game earned an average of $1.3 million in the three weeks before that.

“What’s more, ‘PUBG Mobile’ hasn’t made less than $450,000 per day since the introduction of the Royale Pass, whereas before it never grossed more than $343,000 per day,” Sensor Tower said. “Since the launch of the Royale Pass, the game has grossed as much as $1.1 million per day, reaching that high point on June 21, two days after the pass went live.”

The Royale Pass awards prizes to players who complete challenges and gain ranks each season. There are currently two versions — a free one and an elite one that costs $9.99. Players with the Elite Pass get access to missions that give more points and rewards for each rank. It’s similar to “Fortnite’s” Battle Pass, which helped Epic Games make over $1 billion in the last year. Psyonix is debuting its own version this summer for its vehicular soccer game “Rocket League,” while “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is getting a Black Ops Pass this October.

While “PUBG” and “Fortnite” didn’t invent the concept — season passes have been around the gaming industry for years — their success is clearly inspiring other game publishers to implement similar business models in their titles.

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • 'PUBG Mobile' Revenue Has Tripled Since

    'PUBG Mobile' Revenue Tripled Since Introducing The Royale Pass (Analyst)

    “PUBG Mobile’s” revenue have tripled since introducing its premium Royale Pass last month, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The game has made about $22 million since the Royale Pass went live on Jun. 19, Sensor Tower said. That’s an increase of 190% compared to the estimated $7.6 million it grossed between May 16 […]

  • Drinkbox Studios' Mexican Metroidvania 'Guacamelee! 2'

    Drinkbox Studios' Mexican Metroidvania 'Guacamelee! 2' Out Aug. 21

    “PUBG Mobile’s” revenue have tripled since introducing its premium Royale Pass last month, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The game has made about $22 million since the Royale Pass went live on Jun. 19, Sensor Tower said. That’s an increase of 190% compared to the estimated $7.6 million it grossed between May 16 […]

  • Could a 'League of Legends' MMO

    Could a 'League of Legends' MMO Become a Reality?

    “PUBG Mobile’s” revenue have tripled since introducing its premium Royale Pass last month, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The game has made about $22 million since the Royale Pass went live on Jun. 19, Sensor Tower said. That’s an increase of 190% compared to the estimated $7.6 million it grossed between May 16 […]

  • The Great C - Screenshot 3

    Philip K. Dick Story Adapted for Virtual Reality by Secret Location

    “PUBG Mobile’s” revenue have tripled since introducing its premium Royale Pass last month, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The game has made about $22 million since the Royale Pass went live on Jun. 19, Sensor Tower said. That’s an increase of 190% compared to the estimated $7.6 million it grossed between May 16 […]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Microsoft's New Xbox Streaming Device Reportedly Runs on Scarlett Cloud Platform

    “PUBG Mobile’s” revenue have tripled since introducing its premium Royale Pass last month, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The game has made about $22 million since the Royale Pass went live on Jun. 19, Sensor Tower said. That’s an increase of 190% compared to the estimated $7.6 million it grossed between May 16 […]

  • 'No Man's Sky' Next Update Out

    'No Man's Sky' Patch Notes Detail More Than 200 Tweaks

    “PUBG Mobile’s” revenue have tripled since introducing its premium Royale Pass last month, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The game has made about $22 million since the Royale Pass went live on Jun. 19, Sensor Tower said. That’s an increase of 190% compared to the estimated $7.6 million it grossed between May 16 […]

  • Twin Galaxies Wants to Be Arbiter

    Twin Galaxies Aims to Be Arbiter of Not Just High Scores But Competitive Gaming

    “PUBG Mobile’s” revenue have tripled since introducing its premium Royale Pass last month, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The game has made about $22 million since the Royale Pass went live on Jun. 19, Sensor Tower said. That’s an increase of 190% compared to the estimated $7.6 million it grossed between May 16 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad