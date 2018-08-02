‘PUBG Mobile’ Is Getting a Month-Long ‘Mission: Impossible’ Crossover

Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is currently the biggest movies in theaters and its assignment, if it chooses to accept, is teaming up with battle royale game “PUBG Mobile” for a month-long crossover event.

The update is available to download now and it adds all-new in-game content inspired by the film. Players can listen to “Mission: Impossible”-themed background music. They can also get special in-game rewards, including outfits and customizable parachutes, and take part in themed challenges for Team Rush, Survival, and First-Person Perspective modes.

“PUBG Mobile” now has over 100 million players, according to the game’s team general manager, Vincent Wang. He said developer Tencent Games will continue growing the “PUBG” brand with partnerships like the “Mission Impossible” tie-in to appeal to a broad range of gamers worldwide.

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” had its franchise-best debut last week, pulling in an estimated $61.5 million. It also brought in $92 million from overseas after premiering in 36 international markets. Previously, the 2000 sequel “Mission: Impossible 2” held the record with $57.8 million. The last entry in the franchise, 2015’s “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” made an estimated $55.5 million during its debut.

“PUBG Mobile” launched on Mar. 19 on iOS and Android. Since then, it’s made over $30 million in revenue, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The amount of money it’s making has about tripled since the introduction of the Royale Pass, which adds seasonal content and challenges to the game. App Store and Google Play users worldwide are now spending an average of approximately $650,000 per day, Sensor Tower said.