‘PUBG Mobile’ Is Getting a Month-Long ‘Mission: Impossible’ Crossover

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is currently the biggest movies in theaters and its assignment, if it chooses to accept, is teaming up with battle royale game “PUBG Mobile” for a month-long crossover event.

The update is available to download now and it adds all-new in-game content inspired by the film. Players can listen to “Mission: Impossible”-themed background music. They can also get special in-game rewards, including outfits and customizable parachutes, and take part in themed challenges for Team Rush, Survival, and First-Person Perspective modes.

PUBG Mobile” now has over 100 million players, according to the game’s team general manager, Vincent Wang. He said developer Tencent Games will continue growing the “PUBG” brand with partnerships like the “Mission Impossible” tie-in to appeal to a broad range of gamers worldwide.

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” had its franchise-best debut last week, pulling in an estimated $61.5 million. It also brought in $92 million from overseas after premiering in 36 international markets. Previously, the 2000 sequel “Mission: Impossible 2” held the record with $57.8 million. The last entry in the franchise, 2015’s “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” made an estimated $55.5 million during its debut.

“PUBG Mobile” launched on Mar. 19 on iOS and Android. Since then, it’s made over $30 million in revenue, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The amount of money it’s making has about tripled since the introduction of the Royale Pass, which adds seasonal content and challenges to the game. App Store and Google Play users worldwide are now spending an average of approximately $650,000 per day, Sensor Tower said.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG Mobile' Is Getting a Month-Long 'Mission: Impossible' Crossover

    Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is currently the biggest movies in theaters and its assignment, if it chooses to accept, is teaming up with battle royale game “PUBG Mobile” for a month-long crossover event. The update is available to download now and it adds all-new in-game content inspired by the film. Players can listen to […]

  • Two Out of Three Games in

    Two Out of Three Games in 'Spyro Reignited Trilogy' Are Download-Only

    Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is currently the biggest movies in theaters and its assignment, if it chooses to accept, is teaming up with battle royale game “PUBG Mobile” for a month-long crossover event. The update is available to download now and it adds all-new in-game content inspired by the film. Players can listen to […]

  • Dontnod Hints at New Powers in

    Dontnod Hints at New Powers in 'Life is Strange 2' Teaser

    Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is currently the biggest movies in theaters and its assignment, if it chooses to accept, is teaming up with battle royale game “PUBG Mobile” for a month-long crossover event. The update is available to download now and it adds all-new in-game content inspired by the film. Players can listen to […]

  • New 'Madden 19' Trailer Features Nicki

    New 'Madden 19' Trailer Features Nicki Minaj, Lil Dicky And More

    Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is currently the biggest movies in theaters and its assignment, if it chooses to accept, is teaming up with battle royale game “PUBG Mobile” for a month-long crossover event. The update is available to download now and it adds all-new in-game content inspired by the film. Players can listen to […]

  • BioWare's Casey Hudson Expands On 'Anthem's'

    BioWare's Casey Hudson Expands On 'Anthem's' Narrative Experience

    Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is currently the biggest movies in theaters and its assignment, if it chooses to accept, is teaming up with battle royale game “PUBG Mobile” for a month-long crossover event. The update is available to download now and it adds all-new in-game content inspired by the film. Players can listen to […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    ‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 4 Challenges Guide

    Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is currently the biggest movies in theaters and its assignment, if it chooses to accept, is teaming up with battle royale game “PUBG Mobile” for a month-long crossover event. The update is available to download now and it adds all-new in-game content inspired by the film. Players can listen to […]

  • 'Marvel's Spider-Man' Deftly Balances Mundanity With

    'Marvel's Spider-Man' Deftly Balances Mundanity With an Amazing Spider-Man (Preview)

    Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is currently the biggest movies in theaters and its assignment, if it chooses to accept, is teaming up with battle royale game “PUBG Mobile” for a month-long crossover event. The update is available to download now and it adds all-new in-game content inspired by the film. Players can listen to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad