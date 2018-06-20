First ‘PUBG’ Invitational Tickets On Sale

Tickets are on sale now for the first “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” global tournament to be hosted by PUBG Corporation, as announced in a press release from the developer and publisher.

Twenty professional PUBG teams from around the world will face off for a top prize of $2 million USD in the PUBG Global Invitational. The tournament will be held in Berlin’s Mercedez-Benz Arena in July.

CEO of PUBG Corp, Changhan Kim, commented on the excitement surrounding the global tournament.

“The PUBG Global Invitational 2018 is not simply a tournament that showcases the potential of PUBG esports, but a unique opportunity to bring fans from around the world together to enjoy a truly immersive PUBG experience,” said Kim. “We look forward to engaging with the fans in Berlin and seeing the intense battle royale action reach a fever pitch like never before.”

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” colloquially called PUBG, spurred copycats in the gaming industry after its battle royale style of gameplay captured a dedicated playerbase. Since its release in 2017, it has had steady popularity and is the second-most streamed and third-most watched game on streaming site Twitch, according to TwitchStats.net.

Tickets start at 29 euros, about $34 USD, for first class tickets per person per day, and are just over $75 for premium tickets. First class tickets purchased in quantities of four, the squad package, have a discounted rate of about $115 total.

In addition to admission, players will receive exclusive in-game vanity items made for the event, including a reaper mask, doomsday hoodie, survivalist slacks, and the pan of judgment. Each of these items, collectively called the Wasteland Collection, will be distributed, one per day, for the duration of the tournament.

Anyone willing to shell out for the premium passes will have closer seating, access to a VIP lounge, and the use of an exclusive entrance into the arena.

Qualifying finals will be held starting Friday, June 22, and the top three teams at the PGI North America Qualifier will represent the continent in the Invitational from July 25 to 29.