‘PUBG’ Hits 400 Million Players, Celebrates With First Ever Steam Sale

Online battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” has reached over 400 million total players worldwide across all platforms to date, developer PUBG Corp. announced Tuesday.

More than 227 million people log in monthly to play the game, the developer added. Over 50 million copies have been sold across PC and Xbox One, drawing over 87 million players each day. That means a large majority of people are playing the free-to-play mobile version on Android and iOS.

To celebrate, “PUBG” will be discounted for the first time on Steam for a limited time starting Tuesday. It’s down to $20 (33.3% off). The sale ends July 5.

“PUBG” is currently one of the most popular online games around. It made more than $700 million USD last year alone, according to market research company SuperData. Back in March, Valve founder Gabe Newell said it was the third best-selling game on Steam.

In addition, PUBG Corp. said the game’s newest map, Sanhok, launches June 22. Sanhok (a mishmash of the Thai words for “fun” and “chicken”) is an island map inspired by various locations across southeast Asia, including Thailand and the Philippines. Another snow-themed map is also in the works, but PUBG Corp. hasn’t released details on it yet.

PUBG Corp. is currently suing its largest competitor, Epic Games, over its battle royale title “Fortnite.” It filed a copyright lawsuit in January in the Seoul Central District Court in South Korea. “PUBG” first launched in March 2017, while “Fortnite’s” battle royale mode came out about six months later. If PUBG Corp.’s lawsuit is successful, it could block Epic from distributing its game in South Korea.