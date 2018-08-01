‘PUBG’ Test Patch Adds Dynamic Weather, ‘Bullet Limb Penetration’

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds'” latest patch hit test servers on PC and it brings a lot of changes to the battle royale game, including two new big features: bullet limb penetration and dynamic weather.

“PUBG’s” new bullet penetration system now applies to arms and hands, which is apparently a change the community has long asked for. Now, when a bullet hits a player’s arm or hand, it will penetrate following its ballistic curve, developer PUBG Corp. said in a Steam update. If the bullet moves through an arm/hand and strikes a vulnerable body part behind it, the greater damage caused will be applied. That includes headshot damage. The damage following bullet penetration works for the head, torso, and waist only, though. It’s not applied to legs, and arm/hand penetration is disabled for shotguns.

Meanwhile, the Erangel and Miramar maps now feature dynamic weather. Players can encounter rain, fog, sunny skies, and more during matches. The two maps are getting some additional tweaks as well. Erangel now has small clusters of houses in some areas of the map, more tactical landscapes are added near the river, and there are more trees in the open area near the Sosnovka Military Base. Miramar now has more dirt roads for better vehicle effectiveness, and certain high-slope sections of roads are now lower.

Patch 19 also adds a number of bug fixes and quality of life improvements to “PUBG.” Colorblind settings are better, players can now mute individual teammates, additional custom match presets are added, and the replay system is updated to a newer version. Past replay files cannot be played anymore, PUBG Corp. said.

The full patch notes are available on Steam. There’s no word yet on when the update will go live.