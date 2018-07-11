PUBG Corp.: ‘We Know That We Have To Ship More Performance Improvements’

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” developer PUBG Corp. sent a small patch to the game’s test server on Wednesday, along with a note to fans promising more performance improvements and additional bug fixes in the near future.

“Our goal is to always work to give you a better battle royale experience,” the team said in a Steam update. “To do that, we know that we have to ship more performance improvements and additional bug fixes. We agree with the criticisms of the game that many of you have made recently, including comments that our efforts need to be more effective and that the game still needs more improvement. We greatly appreciate this feedback and we know that all of it comes from a place of support and love for ‘PUBG.'”

PUBG Corp. said it’s developing new plans to resolve various problems facing the game right now, including server performance, client-side performance, cheating, and bugs. “While we’ll continue shipping new content and preparing for PGI over the next few weeks, we intend to have more concrete info to share about these plans shortly after PGI is over,” it said. “Our dev team is doing their best to make sure that our plans are well-laid out so we can announce meaningful and detailed changes.”

Wednesday’s test patch makes some needed adjustments to vehicles and weapons, but its biggest change isn’t available for testing just yet. It will address an issue that sometimes prevents players from reviving teammates. “This bug was unfortunately introduced because of new code related to revivals that helps us better detect certain cheats. We generally don’t mention changes of this nature in the patch notes because we don’t want to give away too much information to cheaters,” PUBG Corp. said. It will ship that bugfix before the patch goes to live servers.

Here’s a full list of the #17.1 patch changes:

Gameplay

Improved off-road driving performance of the pickup truck.

The iron sight default zeroing for all SMGs is now 100m.

The crossbow’s zeroing will always be 25m even with a scope attached.

Bugfixes